Bulgaria Faces Urgent Questions Over Lukoil Sanctions and Energy Security

The parliamentary group “Yes, Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) has called for urgent hearings with the ministers of energy, economy, and finance, as well as a representative from the Bulgarian National Bank, at the Energy Committee today. The request comes in response to the U.S. decision to impose sanctions on Russian oil companies, including Lukoil and Rosneft. Lawmakers stressed the need to assess the potential consequences for Bulgaria and prevent any disruption to the fuel market.

Co-chairman of WCC-DB and MP Ivaylo Mirchev emphasized the seriousness of the situation. He described Lukoil’s Burgas refinery as part of Bulgaria’s strategic infrastructure and warned that sudden sanctions could destabilize fuel supplies. According to Mirchev, it is critical for the state to act quickly to transfer the refinery to a legitimate foreign investor, preferably Western, rather than allow Russian influence or local oligarchic control. He warned that letting the facility fall under mafia influence could pose a greater risk than the current arrangement, citing historical mismanagement under groups such as Multigroup.

Former Minister of Economy Lidia Shuleva noted that sanctions could result in blocked deliveries of Russian crude oil to the Burgas refinery, forcing Bulgaria to urgently seek alternative suppliers from the EU, the Middle East, or other unaffected regions. While such measures could ensure continuous operation, they might also raise the cost of raw materials and, consequently, fuel prices for consumers.

Economist Petar Ganev observed that the sanctions could reignite discussions about the refinery’s long-term future, including increased state involvement or finding a new investor to secure market stability. The issue of Lukoil’s tax contributions also resurfaced, as the company is often criticized for reporting low profits domestically while providing significant revenue to the state through VAT, excise duties, and employee-related taxes.

During the European Council summit in Brussels on 23 October, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov addressed questions regarding the potential impact of U.S. sanctions on Lukoil’s Neftohim Burgas refinery, the country’s sole oil-processing facility, which is majority-owned by the Russian oil company.

The sanctions, imposed by the United States on 22 October against Russia’s major oil firms, were part of Washington’s efforts to pressure Moscow over its continued aggression in Ukraine. Zhelyazkov highlighted that these measures would give Bulgaria and the refinery management until 21 November to complete necessary transactions and transfers, without disrupting production or the domestic supply of petroleum products. He noted that the refinery has not been using Russian crude for some time, but financial operations via SWIFT could face challenges due to its Russian ownership.

The Prime Minister explained that Bulgaria would need to assess the refinery’s status, potentially appoint interim management, and consider all legal options available under national legislation to ensure its continued operation while avoiding entanglement in the sanctions regime.

Regarding recent unexplained fires at three European refineries handling Russian crude: Lukoil’s Petrotel in Ploiești, Romania (20 October), MOL’s Danube Refinery in Százhalombatta, Hungary (later the same day), and MOL’s plant in Bratislava, Slovakia (22 October). Zhelyazkov confirmed that the Ministry of Interior and the State Agency for National Security have implemented all necessary measures to safeguard the Neftohim Burgas refinery and its exclusive port facility at Rossenets.

When asked about the causes of the fires, Zhelyazkov stated that all possibilities are being investigated, though preliminary assessments suggest the incidents were deliberate.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed concern over the potential consequences of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies, emphasizing that Bulgaria could face a fuel shortage if the issue is not managed carefully. Speaking on the sidelines of parliament, Borissov dismissed questions about his party’s political strength, asserting that GERB remains robust despite recent criticisms.

Addressing the sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft, Borissov highlighted that GERB had proactively submitted a legislative proposal to ensure that any sale of Lukoil assets would require the approval of the State Security Service and the Council of Ministers. “I have been closely following this for a long time. We anticipated this situation and acted in advance,” he said.

Borissov confirmed that GERB had consulted with Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev to carefully assess the impact of U.S. sanctions on financial institutions involved in oil transactions. “This is a very delicate matter. Fuel shortages could occur at any moment. We are prepared with a second reading of the draft law to have all options available if action becomes necessary,” he stated.

The sanctions on Rosneft add further uncertainty, affecting energy projects in Southeastern Europe, including the transit of Russian gas through Bulgaria via the TurkStream pipeline. Experts warn that these developments could have broader implications for regional energy security, underlining the urgent need for strategic planning by Bulgarian authorities.