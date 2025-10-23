Pepper Spray Incident at Burgas School Sends Teacher and Student to Hospital

Society » INCIDENTS | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:18
Bulgaria: Pepper Spray Incident at Burgas School Sends Teacher and Student to Hospital

Early Thursday morning, a serious incident occurred at the Ivan Vazov School in Burgas, leaving a teacher and two students affected by pepper spray. The altercation between two 12th-grade classmates began in front of the third-floor toilets, during which one student produced a can of pepper spray and used it on her peer.

A teacher on duty, who also serves as the class teacher for the girls, intervened to calm the situation. Unfortunately, she and another student who happened to be nearby but was not involved in the fight were exposed to the spray. All three affected individuals were promptly taken to Burgas University Hospital for medical evaluation.

The school principal immediately ordered a temporary evacuation of students, and the building was ventilated by opening windows. Classes resumed roughly an hour later without further interruption.

Authorities were notified at around 8:45 a.m., and the mother of the 18-year-old student who used the pepper spray was informed and arrived at the school. The school psychologist is currently meeting with both the student and her mother to address the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, with employees of the First District Administration in Burgas working to clarify the circumstances surrounding the event. The school administration has emphasized that the situation has been contained, and safety measures were promptly implemented.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: school, spray, Burgas

Related Articles:

Concerns Over Cracks at Sofia School Amid Metro Construction, Authorities Say Building Is Stable

Parents of students at the 93rd Sofia School "Alexander Teodorov-Balan" in the capital's Geo Milev district have raised concerns over large cracks appearing in the school building

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:26

Bulgaria: Education Minister Rules Out Metal Detectors in Schools

Bulgaria’s Minister of Education, Krasimir Valchev, stated at a briefing in Ruse that installing metal detectors in all schools is not planned

Society » Education | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 11:12

12-Year-Old Student Stabbed at Sofia School During Recess

A 12-year-old student at Sofia’s School No. 94 in the Hristo Botev neighborhood was hospitalized after being stabbed by an older classmate on Tuesday morning

Society » Incidents | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:10

Burgas Surpasses Varna and Plovdiv in Residential Construction Growth

Burgas has emerged as a leader in residential construction, surpassing both Varna and Plovdiv in the number of new housing starts and total built-up area, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 15:02

Partial State of Emergency Declared in Burgas as Floods Submerge Streets and Homes

Mayor Dimitar Nikolov has announced a partial state of emergency for Burgas Municipality

Society » Environment | October 3, 2025, Friday // 11:18

Several Feared Trapped in Indonesia School Building Collapse

﻿At least 91 people remain trapped beneath the rubble following the collapse of a school in Indonesia, Al Jazeera reported, citing an official statement

World | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 11:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Concerns Over Cracks at Sofia School Amid Metro Construction, Authorities Say Building Is Stable

Parents of students at the 93rd Sofia School "Alexander Teodorov-Balan" in the capital's Geo Milev district have raised concerns over large cracks appearing in the school building

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:26

11-Year-Old Injured in Nessebar After Brick Wall Collapse

An 11-year-old boy was injured in Gyulyovtsa, Nessebar Municipality, after part of a brick wall collapsed on him during demolition work

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:23

12-Year-Old Student Stabbed at Sofia School During Recess

A 12-year-old student at Sofia’s School No. 94 in the Hristo Botev neighborhood was hospitalized after being stabbed by an older classmate on Tuesday morning

Society » Incidents | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:10

Tragedy in Vratsa: Man Takes His Own Life in Front of Driving School Students

A shocking incident occurred in Vratsa on Monday afternoon, when a 25-year-old man took his own life in front of a group of students at a local driving school

Society » Incidents | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 17:23

Massive Landslide Cuts Off Key Route Between Plovdiv and Smolyan

A landslide above Asenovgrad has completely blocked the road connecting Plovdiv and Smolyan

Society » Incidents | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 13:50

One Dead, Eight Injured in Rally Crash near Varna (VIDEO)

A fatal accident occurred on Sunday during the Aladzha Monastery hill climb car race near Varna, leaving one person dead and eight others injured

Society » Incidents | October 6, 2025, Monday // 09:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria