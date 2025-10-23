Pepper Spray Incident at Burgas School Sends Teacher and Student to Hospital

Early Thursday morning, a serious incident occurred at the Ivan Vazov School in Burgas, leaving a teacher and two students affected by pepper spray. The altercation between two 12th-grade classmates began in front of the third-floor toilets, during which one student produced a can of pepper spray and used it on her peer.

A teacher on duty, who also serves as the class teacher for the girls, intervened to calm the situation. Unfortunately, she and another student who happened to be nearby but was not involved in the fight were exposed to the spray. All three affected individuals were promptly taken to Burgas University Hospital for medical evaluation.

The school principal immediately ordered a temporary evacuation of students, and the building was ventilated by opening windows. Classes resumed roughly an hour later without further interruption.

Authorities were notified at around 8:45 a.m., and the mother of the 18-year-old student who used the pepper spray was informed and arrived at the school. The school psychologist is currently meeting with both the student and her mother to address the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, with employees of the First District Administration in Burgas working to clarify the circumstances surrounding the event. The school administration has emphasized that the situation has been contained, and safety measures were promptly implemented.