UK Inflation Holds at 3.8% Amid Sluggish Economic Growth

World | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria: UK Inflation Holds at 3.8% Amid Sluggish Economic Growth

Consumer prices in the United Kingdom have climbed by 3.8% over the past year to September 2025, marking the third straight month of stable annual inflation, according to the Office for National Statistics. The persistent rise in prices is adding pressure on the government as it prepares its autumn budget, while the Bank of England faces the ongoing challenge of balancing weak economic growth with the need to control inflation.

Pieter Reynders, a partner at McKinsey & Company, described inflation as continuing its “zigzag” pattern, remaining steady at 3.8% yet still well above the 2% target. He noted that core inflation eased slightly to 3.5%, a modest improvement that he sees as a positive signal. Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter, shared cautious optimism, suggesting that the current consumer price index may represent the peak of inflationary pressures.

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices increased by 4.5% in the year to September, though the pace of growth slowed compared to August. James highlighted that temporary discounts and promotions were largely responsible for the slower rise, but warned that high food costs are likely to persist over the long term due to climate-related effects on harvests. Specific items such as butter, milk, beef, chocolate, and coffee have been directly affected by poor yields caused by extreme weather events.

Transport costs, including fuel and airfares, rose 3.8% year-on-year, while the largest increases were seen in housing and utilities at 7.3%, and education at 7.2%. Meanwhile, the UK economy continues to show signs of stagnation, with real GDP rising by just 0.1% in August 2025, following a revised 0.1% contraction in July. The combination of rising costs and sluggish growth keeps the economic outlook uncertain, leaving policymakers under pressure to manage inflation without further slowing activity.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prices, UK, inflation

Related Articles:

Sofia’s Skyrocketing Property Prices Highlight Urban Struggles and Infrastructure Gaps

Over the past decade, Bulgaria has seen a sharp rise in residential property prices, with an increase of nearly 150% nationwide

Business » Properties | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:16

UK Readies Troops for Possible Ukraine Deployment After Peace Deal

The United Kingdom is preparing for a potential deployment of its troops to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 09:14

Bulgaria’s Inflation Skyrockets: Over 41% in Five Years

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has reported that accumulated inflation in Bulgaria over the past five years has exceeded 41%, covering the period from September 2020 to September 2025

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 08:19

From Farm to Shelf: How Retail Chains Inflate Food Prices in Bulgaria

A new analysis by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) has revealed that food markups in Bulgarian stores often reach between 50 and 90 percent

Society | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 15:10

One in Ten Stores in Bulgaria Found Violating Euro Pricing Rules

About 10 percent of the stores inspected in Bulgaria have been found in violation of the Euro Introduction Act, according to the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo)

Society | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 07:34

Bulgaria’s Annual Inflation Slows to 5.6% in September Amid Largest Monthly Drop of the Year

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has released the final Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September 2025

Society | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 17:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukraine Could Soon Fly 150 Swedish Gripen Jets - A Game Changer Against Russia

Ukraine and Sweden have reached an agreement on the potential purchase of up to 150 advanced Saab Gripen-E fighter jets

World » Ukraine | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:40

Washington’s Sanctions Push India Toward Scaling Back Russian Oil, Opening Path for Trade Deal

India is preparing to make a significant reduction in its imports of Russian oil to comply with new U.S. sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest producers, Lukoil and Rosneft

World » Russia | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 15:30

Venezuelan President Maduro Boasts of 5,000 Russian Igla-S Missiles Amid Rising US Military Pressure

Venezuela has deployed 5,000 Russian-made anti-aircraft missiles in “key air defense positions,” President Nicolas Maduro stated on Wednesday,

World | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 15:04

Medvedev: Trump Just Declared War on Russia

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev declared on Thursday that the United States is now a clear adversary of Russia and that recent actions by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine amount to an act of war

World » Russia | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 14:23

Hungary Enters Election Season with Orban and Magyar Mobilizing Massive Crowds in Budapest

Tens of thousands of Hungarians are expected to gather for rival rallies in Budapest as Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his main challenger, Peter Magyar, formally launch their campaigns ahead of next year’s national elections

World » EU | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

After Trump’s Move, EU Adopts Fresh Sanctions Targeting Russia’s Energy and Shipping Sectors

European leaders convened in Brussels for a high-stakes summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reaffirming the bloc’s support for Kyiv

World » EU | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria