UK Inflation Holds at 3.8% Amid Sluggish Economic Growth

Consumer prices in the United Kingdom have climbed by 3.8% over the past year to September 2025, marking the third straight month of stable annual inflation, according to the Office for National Statistics. The persistent rise in prices is adding pressure on the government as it prepares its autumn budget, while the Bank of England faces the ongoing challenge of balancing weak economic growth with the need to control inflation.

Pieter Reynders, a partner at McKinsey & Company, described inflation as continuing its “zigzag” pattern, remaining steady at 3.8% yet still well above the 2% target. He noted that core inflation eased slightly to 3.5%, a modest improvement that he sees as a positive signal. Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter, shared cautious optimism, suggesting that the current consumer price index may represent the peak of inflationary pressures.

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices increased by 4.5% in the year to September, though the pace of growth slowed compared to August. James highlighted that temporary discounts and promotions were largely responsible for the slower rise, but warned that high food costs are likely to persist over the long term due to climate-related effects on harvests. Specific items such as butter, milk, beef, chocolate, and coffee have been directly affected by poor yields caused by extreme weather events.

Transport costs, including fuel and airfares, rose 3.8% year-on-year, while the largest increases were seen in housing and utilities at 7.3%, and education at 7.2%. Meanwhile, the UK economy continues to show signs of stagnation, with real GDP rising by just 0.1% in August 2025, following a revised 0.1% contraction in July. The combination of rising costs and sluggish growth keeps the economic outlook uncertain, leaving policymakers under pressure to manage inflation without further slowing activity.