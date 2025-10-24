Bulgaria Sees Rise in Respiratory Infections, Experts Urge Flu and COVID Precautions

The number of respiratory infections in Bulgaria is climbing and has already matched figures from the same period last year, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, told NOVA NEWS. He noted that while overall levels were lower than last year, recent weeks have shown a clear uptick in cases. Although influenza is not yet widespread, a rise is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Regarding COVID-19, Kantardzhiev reported a slight increase in cases, from 200 to 360 weekly, a rise of 166 cases. He emphasized that the situation remains stable compared to the height of the pandemic, when thousands of cases were recorded daily. Currently, mild respiratory infections caused by adenoviruses, rhinoviruses, bocaviruses, and metapneumoviruses are most common, while serious cases of respiratory syncytial virus, particularly dangerous for newborns, remain rare.

The epidemiologist urged citizens to prepare for the season with basic preventive measures. Adults should consult their doctors about flu vaccinations and consider pneumococcal vaccines, which are recommended every five years to reduce pneumonia risk. For children, around 15,000 doses of nasal flu vaccine are already available. Parents are advised not to give fever-reducing medications without medical guidance, especially after vaccination.

On COVID-19 vaccination, Kantardzhiev highlighted that healthy young adults generally do not need the new modified dose, but it may be beneficial for people with autoimmune disorders, cancer patients, and those with frequent lung infections, after consultation with a doctor. Vaccinations are most effective about a month after administration, with partial protection after two weeks, making mid-December an ideal deadline for immunization.

Asked about a combined vaccine against influenza and COVID-19, the professor confirmed that no such product exists yet. Research on combined vaccines, including respiratory syncytial virus, remains in development.

Prof. Kantardzhiev also touched on recent findings from the World Congress on Oncology in Berlin, where preliminary studies suggested RNA vaccines may positively influence cancer treatments. Early data from patients undergoing immunotherapy for lung cancer or melanoma indicated favorable responses when also vaccinated against COVID-19. However, he stressed that these results do not yet demonstrate a direct therapeutic effect. The key breakthrough, he explained, was the ability to deliver RNA vaccines in microdroplets of fat, enabling them to enter cells - a technological step previously unattainable.