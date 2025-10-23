Concerns Over Cracks at Sofia School Amid Metro Construction, Authorities Say Building Is Stable

Society » INCIDENTS | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:26
Bulgaria: Concerns Over Cracks at Sofia School Amid Metro Construction, Authorities Say Building Is Stable

Parents of students at the 93rd Sofia School "Alexander Teodorov-Balan" in the capital's Geo Milev district have raised concerns over large cracks appearing in the school building. Their worries focus on the safety of the structure, particularly as construction of the Sofia Metro’s Line 3 extension passes directly underneath. The building has reportedly shown cracks in walls, ceilings, and floors since March, with parents noting the fissures seem to be widening.

School principal Evdokia Gergova explained that she only became aware of the building’s condition after reviewing a 2014 building passport, which she had not received when appointed in 2016. According to that document, the school did not meet safety, hygiene, or health requirements. Gergova said the central staircase began to deteriorate around 2017 and that while some foundational repairs have been carried out, no measures were taken on an existing expansion joint. A municipal commission monitors the crack’s growth, and following a recent inspection on October 17, authorities recommended closing off the third floor. Access has been rerouted via the back staircase, and classes have continued without disruption.

Slatina district Mayor Georgi Iliev confirmed that inspections are ongoing. A recent evaluation indicated that while the opening of the expansion joint is concerning, the building does not pose an immediate danger. A full structural study is expected by the end of the month to determine further measures.

The Sofia Metro management, Metropolitan EAD, issued a statement clarifying that the cracks are not linked to metro construction. Before work began, geodetic markers were installed on all buildings along the metro route, including the 93rd School, to monitor any deformation. Observations have been continuous throughout construction, and no deviations from baseline readings have been detected. Additionally, external reinforcing structures were installed at metro station sites to maintain soil stability during excavation. Metropolitan emphasized that safety monitoring is ongoing and the school’s structural integrity has not been compromised by metro works.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cracks, school, building, metro

Related Articles:

Pepper Spray Incident at Burgas School Sends Teacher and Student to Hospital

Early Thursday morning, a serious incident occurred at the Ivan Vazov School in Burgas, leaving a teacher and two students affected by pepper spray

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:18

Bulgaria: Education Minister Rules Out Metal Detectors in Schools

Bulgaria’s Minister of Education, Krasimir Valchev, stated at a briefing in Ruse that installing metal detectors in all schools is not planned

Society » Education | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 11:12

12-Year-Old Student Stabbed at Sofia School During Recess

A 12-year-old student at Sofia’s School No. 94 in the Hristo Botev neighborhood was hospitalized after being stabbed by an older classmate on Tuesday morning

Society » Incidents | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:10

Elenite Catastrophe: German Owner Says Landfill, Not Construction, Caused Damage

After the tragedy in Elenite, German apartment owner Alexander Lamdin spoke out about what he considers the root cause of the disaster at the Negresco building

Society » Environment | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:03

Several Feared Trapped in Indonesia School Building Collapse

﻿At least 91 people remain trapped beneath the rubble following the collapse of a school in Indonesia, Al Jazeera reported, citing an official statement

World | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 11:02

Urgent Evacuation in Sofia’s Hadji Dimitar Over Building Cracks Linked to Metro Works

In Sofia’s Hadji Dimitar district, dozens of families are being urgently evacuated from a building after cracks appeared in the facade

Society » Incidents | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 11:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Pepper Spray Incident at Burgas School Sends Teacher and Student to Hospital

Early Thursday morning, a serious incident occurred at the Ivan Vazov School in Burgas, leaving a teacher and two students affected by pepper spray

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:18

11-Year-Old Injured in Nessebar After Brick Wall Collapse

An 11-year-old boy was injured in Gyulyovtsa, Nessebar Municipality, after part of a brick wall collapsed on him during demolition work

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:23

12-Year-Old Student Stabbed at Sofia School During Recess

A 12-year-old student at Sofia’s School No. 94 in the Hristo Botev neighborhood was hospitalized after being stabbed by an older classmate on Tuesday morning

Society » Incidents | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:10

Tragedy in Vratsa: Man Takes His Own Life in Front of Driving School Students

A shocking incident occurred in Vratsa on Monday afternoon, when a 25-year-old man took his own life in front of a group of students at a local driving school

Society » Incidents | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 17:23

Massive Landslide Cuts Off Key Route Between Plovdiv and Smolyan

A landslide above Asenovgrad has completely blocked the road connecting Plovdiv and Smolyan

Society » Incidents | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 13:50

One Dead, Eight Injured in Rally Crash near Varna (VIDEO)

A fatal accident occurred on Sunday during the Aladzha Monastery hill climb car race near Varna, leaving one person dead and eight others injured

Society » Incidents | October 6, 2025, Monday // 09:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria