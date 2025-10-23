Concerns Over Cracks at Sofia School Amid Metro Construction, Authorities Say Building Is Stable

Parents of students at the 93rd Sofia School "Alexander Teodorov-Balan" in the capital's Geo Milev district have raised concerns over large cracks appearing in the school building. Their worries focus on the safety of the structure, particularly as construction of the Sofia Metro’s Line 3 extension passes directly underneath. The building has reportedly shown cracks in walls, ceilings, and floors since March, with parents noting the fissures seem to be widening.

School principal Evdokia Gergova explained that she only became aware of the building’s condition after reviewing a 2014 building passport, which she had not received when appointed in 2016. According to that document, the school did not meet safety, hygiene, or health requirements. Gergova said the central staircase began to deteriorate around 2017 and that while some foundational repairs have been carried out, no measures were taken on an existing expansion joint. A municipal commission monitors the crack’s growth, and following a recent inspection on October 17, authorities recommended closing off the third floor. Access has been rerouted via the back staircase, and classes have continued without disruption.

Slatina district Mayor Georgi Iliev confirmed that inspections are ongoing. A recent evaluation indicated that while the opening of the expansion joint is concerning, the building does not pose an immediate danger. A full structural study is expected by the end of the month to determine further measures.

The Sofia Metro management, Metropolitan EAD, issued a statement clarifying that the cracks are not linked to metro construction. Before work began, geodetic markers were installed on all buildings along the metro route, including the 93rd School, to monitor any deformation. Observations have been continuous throughout construction, and no deviations from baseline readings have been detected. Additionally, external reinforcing structures were installed at metro station sites to maintain soil stability during excavation. Metropolitan emphasized that safety monitoring is ongoing and the school’s structural integrity has not been compromised by metro works.