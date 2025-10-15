11-Year-Old Injured in Nessebar After Brick Wall Collapse

Owners of Apartments in Elenite Demand Answers After Flooding Prompts Demolition Orders
The decision to demolish the Negresco hotel in “Elenite” following recent flooding has sparked outrage among apartment owners, who plan to challenge the ruling
An 11-year-old boy was injured in Gyulyovtsa, Nessebar Municipality, after part of a brick wall collapsed on him during demolition work. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas reported the incident, which occurred around 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday.
Authorities determined that a 42-year-old property owner on 12 Apostol Voyvoda Street had hired two workers to tear down an old farm building. During the demolition, bricks from the structure fell onto the child, causing a fracture to his right leg. He was promptly transported to the University Hospital in Burgas for medical treatment.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that pre-trial proceedings have been launched to investigate the circumstances of the accident. Officials are examining the demolition process and the responsibilities of those involved to establish any potential legal violations.
The incident has raised concerns over safety practices during demolition activities in the municipality, highlighting the need for stricter supervision when such work is conducted near residential areas.
