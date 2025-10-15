11-Year-Old Injured in Nessebar After Brick Wall Collapse

Society » INCIDENTS | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:23
Bulgaria: 11-Year-Old Injured in Nessebar After Brick Wall Collapse Photo: Stella Ivanova

An 11-year-old boy was injured in Gyulyovtsa, Nessebar Municipality, after part of a brick wall collapsed on him during demolition work. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas reported the incident, which occurred around 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities determined that a 42-year-old property owner on 12 Apostol Voyvoda Street had hired two workers to tear down an old farm building. During the demolition, bricks from the structure fell onto the child, causing a fracture to his right leg. He was promptly transported to the University Hospital in Burgas for medical treatment.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that pre-trial proceedings have been launched to investigate the circumstances of the accident. Officials are examining the demolition process and the responsibilities of those involved to establish any potential legal violations.

The incident has raised concerns over safety practices during demolition activities in the municipality, highlighting the need for stricter supervision when such work is conducted near residential areas.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boy, wall, Nessebar, demolition

Related Articles:

Owners of Apartments in Elenite Demand Answers After Flooding Prompts Demolition Orders

The decision to demolish the Negresco hotel in “Elenite” following recent flooding has sparked outrage among apartment owners, who plan to challenge the ruling

Society » Environment | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 08:46

Nessebar Welcomes 110 Yachts for the 53rd Balkan Sailing Championship

Nessebar is set to host the 53rd Balkan Sailing Championship, bringing together 110 yachts from six Balkan nations to compete for the regional title

Sports | October 10, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Nessebar Tops Daily Mail’s List of Most Affordable Beach Destinations

Nessebar, the charming Bulgarian Black Sea town, has been named the cheapest beach destination by the Daily Mail in collaboration with easyJet

Business » Tourism | September 5, 2025, Friday // 14:35

Negligence Case Launched Against Physician Over Child’s Death in Bulgaria

A 54-year-old doctor from Kyustendil has been brought before the court on charges of negligence in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy

Crime | September 1, 2025, Monday // 15:33

Safety Failures Exposed: How Neglected Gear Led to a Child’s Death on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast

New information continues to surface about the fatal accident in Nessebar, where an 8-year-old child died after falling from a parasailing attraction

Society » Incidents | August 22, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Severe Chest Trauma Confirmed in 8-Year-Old Boy’s Death During Nessebar Parasailing Accident

A forensic medical examination confirmed that severe chest trauma was the cause of death for the 8-year-old boy who died during a parasailing accident in Nessebar

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Pepper Spray Incident at Burgas School Sends Teacher and Student to Hospital

Early Thursday morning, a serious incident occurred at the Ivan Vazov School in Burgas, leaving a teacher and two students affected by pepper spray

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:18

Concerns Over Cracks at Sofia School Amid Metro Construction, Authorities Say Building Is Stable

Parents of students at the 93rd Sofia School "Alexander Teodorov-Balan" in the capital's Geo Milev district have raised concerns over large cracks appearing in the school building

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:26

12-Year-Old Student Stabbed at Sofia School During Recess

A 12-year-old student at Sofia’s School No. 94 in the Hristo Botev neighborhood was hospitalized after being stabbed by an older classmate on Tuesday morning

Society » Incidents | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:10

Tragedy in Vratsa: Man Takes His Own Life in Front of Driving School Students

A shocking incident occurred in Vratsa on Monday afternoon, when a 25-year-old man took his own life in front of a group of students at a local driving school

Society » Incidents | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 17:23

Massive Landslide Cuts Off Key Route Between Plovdiv and Smolyan

A landslide above Asenovgrad has completely blocked the road connecting Plovdiv and Smolyan

Society » Incidents | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 13:50

One Dead, Eight Injured in Rally Crash near Varna (VIDEO)

A fatal accident occurred on Sunday during the Aladzha Monastery hill climb car race near Varna, leaving one person dead and eight others injured

Society » Incidents | October 6, 2025, Monday // 09:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria