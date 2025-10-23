After Trump’s Move, EU Adopts Fresh Sanctions Targeting Russia’s Energy and Shipping Sectors

European leaders convened in Brussels for a high-stakes summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reaffirming the bloc’s support for Kyiv amid uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump’s stalled peace initiative with Russia. The meeting coincided with the formal adoption of the European Union’s 19th package of sanctions against Moscow, marking another escalation in the bloc’s economic and diplomatic measures against the Kremlin.

The new sanctions package includes a full ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, to be implemented in two stages. Short-term supply contracts will be terminated within six months, while all long-term agreements will expire on January 1, 2027. This timeline accelerates the EU’s efforts to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by at least a year compared to earlier proposals. The package also expands existing restrictions, adding 117 vessels from Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet to the sanctions list, mostly oil tankers, bringing the total number of sanctioned ships to 558. Additional measures target Russian diplomats, introducing new travel bans and asset freezes.

Alongside sanctions, European leaders endorsed a plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance a 140 billion euro “reparation loan” for Ukraine. Under this scheme, the proceeds from interest on frozen funds would be redirected to support Kyiv’s recovery and defense. Ukraine has pressed for swift implementation, with President Zelensky urging the EU to deliver the funds before the end of the year and to allow his government flexibility in how the money is spent.

The summit unfolded amid broader debates over Europe’s strategic direction, including its climate and industrial policy goals. Leaders faced mounting pressure to reconcile ambitious carbon reduction targets with concerns over declining competitiveness and rising costs for key industries such as automotive manufacturing. A growing number of right-leaning governments have backed calls for easing environmental regulations to protect European businesses, leading to a tense standoff ahead of the upcoming COP30 climate conference.

Meanwhile, analysts noted that Russia’s recent provocations, including airspace violations near EU borders, were designed to gauge the level of Western unity. Garret Martin, co-director of the Transatlantic Policy Center at American University in Washington, said Moscow’s behavior reflected an effort to “test how united the Europeans would be” amid visible tensions between Washington and Brussels.

In Washington, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Olga Stefanishyna, praised President Trump’s decision to impose sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies earlier this week. She described the move as a demonstration that “peace can only be achieved through strength” and urged the international community to continue exerting maximum pressure on Moscow.

