Bulgaria Receives 15,000 Flu Vaccines for Children

Society » HEALTH | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Receives 15,000 Flu Vaccines for Children @Pexels

Bulgaria has received 15,000 doses of the nasal vaccine against seasonal influenza specifically intended for children, the Ministry of Health announced. Distribution of the vaccine through the pharmacy network begins today.

The nasal vaccine is designed for children aged two years and older and is administered via a spray into the nostrils. Health authorities remind parents that children under nine years who have never been vaccinated against seasonal flu should receive two doses of the vaccine, spaced 28 days apart, to ensure full protection.

Vaccination can be performed by a doctor at a medical facility or through an immunization office of the National Health Insurance when a parent purchases the vaccine from a pharmacy. The Ministry emphasizes that vaccination is particularly important for children with chronic conditions, for whom influenza can pose a serious health risk.

However, the nasal flu vaccine is not suitable for children with immunodeficiency or those undergoing immunosuppressive treatment. Health experts recommend administering the seasonal flu vaccine before the flu season begins, though vaccination remains possible even during an outbreak, according to the Ministry of Health.

influenza, Bulgaria, vaccines

