Warming Trend Continues Across Bulgaria with Mixed Skies and Isolated Showers

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 17:31
Bulgaria: Warming Trend Continues Across Bulgaria with Mixed Skies and Isolated Showers

On Thursday, October 23, Bulgaria will see mixed cloud conditions, with the southern regions experiencing more persistent cloud cover, while the north is expected to enjoy intervals of sunshine. Light rain may fall in some southern areas during the day. In the lowlands, fog or low clouds may form in the morning. Eastern Bulgaria and areas north of the mountains will experience a weak to moderate south-southwesterly wind throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to rise, with lows ranging from 6° to 11°, along the Black Sea coast slightly warmer at 13°-16°, and highs between 18° and 23°. In Sofia, the day will see a low of around 7° and a high near 20°. Overnight, cloud cover will thicken rapidly from the west.

In the mountains, cloud cover will vary, with the southern massifs largely overcast and experiencing light rain in isolated spots. Winds will blow moderately from the south-southwest, occasionally strengthening. Maximum temperatures are forecast at around 14° at 1200 meters and about 8° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea, the northern coast will see broken clouds, while the southern coast will remain mostly cloudy, with sporadic light showers. Moderate south-southwesterly winds will prevail, with daytime highs between 19° and 22°. Sea temperatures are between 17° and 19°, with waves reaching 2-3 points.

Across the broader Balkan Peninsula, cloud cover will dominate the Adriatic coast, bringing rain, while the Aegean region will also see wet conditions. The eastern half of the peninsula will enjoy intervals of sunshine as clouds break, with temperatures continuing to climb.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Leap: Transport Minister Calls the New Currency a 'Language of Trust'

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov described the euro not merely as a currency, but as a “language of trust"

Business » Finance | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 09:13

Bulgaria Receives 15,000 Flu Vaccines for Children

Bulgaria has received 15,000 doses of the nasal vaccine against seasonal influenza

Society » Health | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 08:54

EU Lawmakers Clash Over Bulgaria’s Judicial Independence and Varna Mayor Case

The European Parliament witnessed a tense and highly charged debate over the state of the rule of law in Bulgaria following the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 18:04

PM Zhelyazkov Invites King Charles III to Visit Bulgaria

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov met with His Majesty King Charles III in London

Politics | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 16:27

Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Young Man Planned and Executed the Murder of His Family Members

Twenty-five-year-old Fahri Mustafa is accused of murdering his mother, his 13-year-old sister, and his 39-year-old aunt in a brutal attack that took place early Tuesday in Bulgaria's Ruen area

Crime | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22

Fighting Counterfeits: Bulgaria Leads Efforts Against Intellectual Property Crime in the EU

In 2024, the European Union saw a sharp rise in seizures of counterfeit goods, with authorities confiscating around 112 million items valued at more than 3.8 billion euros

Crime | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 15:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Elenite Residents Warn of Epidemic Risk amid Lack of Water and Electricity

Apartment owners in the flood-hit Elenite resort are warning of a looming health crisis, citing the complete lack of running water

Society » Environment | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 15:16

October 22 Forecast: Sunny Skies in Sofia, Fog on the Coast, Snow in the Peaks

On October 22, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 3C to 8C in the early morning hours

Society » Environment | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Foggy Morning, Sunny Day: Bulgaria Enjoys Warm Autumn Weather on October 21

Tuesday, October 21, will greet Bulgaria with mostly sunny weather and the feeling that the golden autumn has truly begun

Society » Environment | October 20, 2025, Monday // 17:15

Pleasant Day Ahead: Sunshine and Light Winds Across Bulgaria

The forecast for Monday points to mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 15:56

Sofia Chief Architect Warns of Flood Risks in Overbuilt Districts

Sofia faces growing flood risks due to dense construction and insufficient infrastructure

Society » Environment | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 11:31

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead

The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 17:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria