Warming Trend Continues Across Bulgaria with Mixed Skies and Isolated Showers

On Thursday, October 23, Bulgaria will see mixed cloud conditions, with the southern regions experiencing more persistent cloud cover, while the north is expected to enjoy intervals of sunshine. Light rain may fall in some southern areas during the day. In the lowlands, fog or low clouds may form in the morning. Eastern Bulgaria and areas north of the mountains will experience a weak to moderate south-southwesterly wind throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to rise, with lows ranging from 6° to 11°, along the Black Sea coast slightly warmer at 13°-16°, and highs between 18° and 23°. In Sofia, the day will see a low of around 7° and a high near 20°. Overnight, cloud cover will thicken rapidly from the west.

In the mountains, cloud cover will vary, with the southern massifs largely overcast and experiencing light rain in isolated spots. Winds will blow moderately from the south-southwest, occasionally strengthening. Maximum temperatures are forecast at around 14° at 1200 meters and about 8° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea, the northern coast will see broken clouds, while the southern coast will remain mostly cloudy, with sporadic light showers. Moderate south-southwesterly winds will prevail, with daytime highs between 19° and 22°. Sea temperatures are between 17° and 19°, with waves reaching 2-3 points.

Across the broader Balkan Peninsula, cloud cover will dominate the Adriatic coast, bringing rain, while the Aegean region will also see wet conditions. The eastern half of the peninsula will enjoy intervals of sunshine as clouds break, with temperatures continuing to climb.