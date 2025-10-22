Elenite Residents Warn of Epidemic Risk amid Lack of Water and Electricity

Apartment owners in the flood-hit Elenite resort are warning of a looming health crisis, citing the complete lack of running water, electricity, and sanitation facilities. At a meeting held on Wednesday, residents expressed deep concern that the conditions in the area could soon lead to a sanitary and epidemic emergency if authorities do not act immediately.

“There is no water, no electricity, and the smell of mud is unbearable. Without urgent intervention, we are facing the risk of an epidemic,” said Plamen Vodenicharov, manager of one of the affected apartment complexes. He added that, so far, state and local institutions have failed to provide any tangible assistance.

Residents accuse the Nessebar Municipality of showing no real organization or response following the disaster. According to them, cleanup efforts were carried out only up to the main barrier of the Elenite complex, after which property owners were left to cope on their own. They also say that requests for one-time municipal aid have gone unanswered. “The moment officials hear the word ‘Elenite,’ they look away,” commented one of the residents, claiming that institutions are shirking responsibility and have not provided the necessary machinery or support to deal with the aftermath.

Property owners are now demanding urgent measures, including the restoration of water and sanitation systems, access to cleaning and construction equipment, and the stabilization of infrastructure. They are also insisting that all demolition procedures be suspended until the full causes of the flooding are investigated and clarified.

Many residents have signed a petition opposing the planned demolition of buildings in the area, calling such actions unjustified. They argue that several structures, including the Negresco aparthotel, possess full legal documentation and have been granted Act 16, certifying them as safe for use.

One of the residents, Dragomir Apostolov, who owns a property in the Negresco complex, stated that the disaster was not caused by the buildings themselves but by illegal dumping and deforestation on the slopes above Elenite. He announced plans to file a lawsuit against the responsible institutions, regardless of whether the demolition plans proceed.

At the meeting, residents formed a coordination group to plan further action, including potential class action lawsuits. Many affected owners are also seeking compensation, pointing out that some are still paying mortgages for properties now rendered uninhabitable.