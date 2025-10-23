Sofia’s Skyrocketing Property Prices Highlight Urban Struggles and Infrastructure Gaps

Business » PROPERTIES | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:16
Bulgaria: Sofia’s Skyrocketing Property Prices Highlight Urban Struggles and Infrastructure Gaps Photo: Stella Ivanova

Over the past decade, Bulgaria has seen a sharp rise in residential property prices, with an increase of nearly 150% nationwide. In Sofia, the growth has been even steeper, surpassing 180%, although prices in the capital appear to have largely stabilized, according to Desislava Popova, moderator of the "Sofia–Today and Tomorrow" forum. Popova also highlighted that property transactions remain at high levels, with the most active quarter since 2007 recorded by the Registry Agency.

Urban development in Sofia continues to face challenges. Chief architect Bogdana Panayotova pointed out that several high-rise construction projects, exceeding 50 meters, have been halted due to their proximity to rivers or other water sources. While municipal strategies exist, Panayotova emphasized that full cooperation from the Sofia Municipal Council and the allocation of state funds for essential infrastructure, including collectors, are necessary to implement the 2009 urban development plan effectively. She noted that Sofia may need to expand into surrounding villages, but this should be part of a coordinated general development plan, as current infrastructure is insufficient to support rapid growth.

Traffic congestion and parking are ongoing issues. Panayotova argued that existing transport regulations unintentionally legitimize congestion. She suggested that adopting the 15-minute city concept - where daily necessities are reachable within a short walk - could alleviate some of these problems. Architect Zhorzheta Rafailova added that improving parking requires more disciplined planning. Funds from paid parking should be reinvested into building underground and multi-storey facilities, creating space between buildings for safer and more comfortable urban living.

Source: BNR interview

