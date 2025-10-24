Bulgaria’s Euro Leap: Transport Minister Calls the New Currency a 'Language of Trust'

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov described the euro not merely as a currency, but as a “language of trust” that Bulgaria is beginning to speak alongside its European Union partners. He made the remarks at an event in Ruse marking the launch of the national campaign for the euro’s introduction, according to the Ministry of Transport’s press center.

Karadjov highlighted Ruse’s historical role in Bulgaria’s financial development. “More than a century ago, the first private Bulgarian bank was founded here. Then, Ruse marked the start of modern banking in our country. Today, we are taking another major step - the introduction of the euro,” he said.

Starting January 1, 2026, 76 post offices in settlements without banking services in the Ruse region will provide currency exchange from levs to euros, with four locations handling up to 10,000 levs per day. Staff have been trained for this task, and since August, ten informational meetings have been conducted across the region to explain the process.

Karadjov emphasized Ruse’s strategic location as a gateway between Bulgaria and Europe, linking north to south and the Danube to the Black Sea. He explained that the euro will further remove barriers, reduce costs, and increase competitiveness. He also referenced ongoing infrastructure projects, including the second Danube bridge, the Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo highway, and the soon-to-be-approved intermodal terminal under the Transport Connectivity Program, which aim to strengthen the city’s logistics capacity by integrating river, road, and rail networks.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that significant investment in digital infrastructure will benefit nearly 25,000 residents in the district. With the state’s largest rollout of high-speed internet, optical networks will be expanded by 108 km, another 184 km modernized, 43 new base stations installed, and four municipal centers connected to the national telecommunications network. “These measures will bring real, everyday benefits for both citizens and businesses,” Karadjov concluded.