Sports | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 16:01
Bulgaria: No Neutral Athletes: Russia and Belarus Excluded from 2026 Winter Games

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has confirmed that athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to qualify for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. This decision, approved by the FIS council, effectively bars Russian and Belarusian skiers and snowboarders from participating in multiple events at the Games scheduled for February 2026, according to reports from the Associated Press.

While the International Olympic Committee permits athletes from these countries to compete as “neutral athletes,” a system used at the Paris Olympics last year, individual sport federations retain the right to decide whether to apply this option for Olympic qualification. The FIS, which originally banned Russian and Belarusian national teams in 2022, has now ruled out the neutral athlete pathway as well. The decision also extends to Paralympic events under FIS jurisdiction, even though the International Paralympic Committee reinstated Russia and Belarus as full members last month.

The move received immediate support from prominent figures in the sport. Five-time Olympic cross-country champion Johannes Klaebo of Norway told NRK that he believes the decision is correct, stating, “I think it’s the right decision. I have long believed that Russians should not be allowed in while the war in Ukraine continues. If the war ends, that’s another matter.

The Norwegian and Swedish ski federations also welcomed the ruling. Pernilla Bonde, general secretary of the Swedish Ski Federation, said, “As long as the hostilities in Ukraine continue, Russian and Belarusian skiers should not participate in international FIS competitions. The FIS decision is fully in line with our position. Sport has a strong voice and responsibility, and by standing up for our values, we show that sport is truly about community, democracy, and fair play.

Tove Dyrhaug, president of the Norwegian Ski Federation, added, “We are pleased that the majority of the international ski community continues to support the exclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus. Today’s decision is a victory for all those who distance themselves from Russia’s actions.”

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22.

Tags: Russian, Belarus, ski, Olympics

