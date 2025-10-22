Fighting Counterfeits: Bulgaria Leads Efforts Against Intellectual Property Crime in the EU

Crime | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 15:47
Bulgaria: Fighting Counterfeits: Bulgaria Leads Efforts Against Intellectual Property Crime in the EU Interior Minister Daniel Mitov

In 2024, the European Union saw a sharp rise in seizures of counterfeit goods, with authorities confiscating around 112 million items valued at more than 3.8 billion euros - an increase of 30% compared to 2022. The trend highlights the growing prevalence of intellectual property crimes, particularly in the digital sphere, according to a joint report by the Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union and the EU Intellectual Property Office. Interior Minister Daniel Mitov spoke on the issue at the Europol conference in Sofia, titled “From click to crime: investigating intellectual property crimes in the digital age.”

During the event, Mitov presented a plaque to Burkhard Muhl, head of Europol’s European Financial and Economic Crime Centre, praising his strategic leadership. “Mr Muhl’s vision has significantly strengthened Europe’s protection against organized crime, including intellectual property offenses,Mitov said, adding that the support of highly trained professionals under Muhl is crucial for cross-border law enforcement cooperation.

Mitov also emphasized the economic and safety impact of counterfeiting, noting that the EU loses roughly 15 billion euros annually to these crimes. He pointed out that counterfeit medicines, cosmetics, car parts, and software not only threaten the economy but also the health and safety of citizens. Bulgaria, he said, is taking a leading role in coordinating the EU’s response and is performing comparatively well in curbing such offenses.

Vladimir Dimitrov, Director of Cybersecurity at Bulgaria’s General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, stressed the priority given to protecting intellectual property and copyright. Two Bulgarian experts are currently stationed at Europol headquarters in The Hague to support operations across Europe. Dimitrov also warned that individuals who download pirated software risk infecting their systems with viruses, which can lead to further cybercrimes over time.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Europol, Mitov, Bulgaria, counterfeit

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Leap: Transport Minister Calls the New Currency a 'Language of Trust'

|

Bulgaria Receives 15,000 Flu Vaccines for Children

|

EU Lawmakers Clash Over Bulgaria’s Judicial Independence and Varna Mayor Case

|

Warming Trend Continues Across Bulgaria with Mixed Skies and Isolated Showers

|

PM Zhelyazkov Invites King Charles III to Visit Bulgaria

|

Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Young Man Planned and Executed the Murder of His Family Members

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Young Man Planned and Executed the Murder of His Family Members

Twenty-five-year-old Fahri Mustafa is accused of murdering his mother, his 13-year-old sister, and his 39-year-old aunt in a brutal attack that took place early Tuesday in Bulgaria's Ruen area

Crime | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22

Sofia Malls to Get Metal Detectors After Teen Stabbing, Police Step Up Security

Following the recent tragedy in which a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed another teenager in a Sofia shopping mall, authorities are ramping up security measures in commercial centers

Crime | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Horror in Bulgarian Village: Young Man Kills Mother, Aunt, Sister and Sets House on Fire

In the early hours of Tuesday, a tragic incident unfolded in the Bulgarian village of Lyulyakovo

Crime | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 10:34

Bulgarian Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Athens Nightclub

A 37-year-old Bulgarian man was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub in Peristeri, a suburban municipality of Athens, in the early hours of October 20

Crime | October 20, 2025, Monday // 11:01

Tragic Clash Between Roma Youths Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead in Sofia Shopping Center

A 15-year-old boy of Roma origin, identified as Krasimir Nadezhdov Tsvetanov, was killed in a violent altercation at a Sofia shopping mall on Sunday evening

Crime | October 20, 2025, Monday // 09:49

Scandals in Bulgarian Police: Drugs Discovered in Blagoevgrad Police Station, Car Registration Corruption in Haskovo

In Blagoevgrad, authorities are investigating the discovery of cocaine in the Second Police Department, with the District Prosecutor’s Office overseeing the case

Crime | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 14:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria