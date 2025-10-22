Renew Europe Launches Mission to Probe Rule of Law Concerns in Bulgaria

Renew Europe has announced the formation of a dedicated task force to investigate concerns regarding the rule of law in Bulgaria, following multiple reports of political interference, prosecutorial overreach, and obstacles to judicial reform. The initiative, approved yesterday by the Renew Europe Bureau, comes in the wake of the July 8, 2025 arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, an incident widely seen as emblematic of weakening judicial independence in the country.

“Europe cannot look away when the rule of law is under attack inside our Union. The situation in Bulgaria demands scrutiny, courage and solidarity with those who defend democracy and judicial independence. Renew Europe will act,” said Valérie Hayer, President of Renew Europe.

The newly formed Renew Bulgaria Task Force will include five Members of the European Parliament and will carry out an on-site fact-finding mission in Sofia and Varna. The delegation will meet with government representatives, magistrates, journalists, and civil society organizations. A comprehensive report with recommendations is expected by May 2026, ahead of the European Commission’s annual rule of law assessment.

In tandem with the mission, Renew Europe has called on the European Commission to halt EU payments linked to judicial reform until Bulgaria can demonstrate genuine independence of its institutions and a clear separation of powers, including stronger prosecutorial accountability.

Valérie Hayer emphasized that Kotsev’s case is not isolated. “The case of Blagomir Kotsev is not an isolated incident. It is a test of Europe’s resolve to defend its values when they are challenged by those who misuse state power for political ends.

We expect full cooperation from the Bulgarian government. EU funds must never support systems that undermine the rule of law. Our Task Force will make sure the facts are clear and the consequences are real,” she stated.