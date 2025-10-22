GERB-DPS New Beginning Coalition Solidifies as Borissov Confronts Journalists and Cedes Ground

GERB leader Boyko Borissov, visibly unsettled during interactions with the press, explained that his call last week for a reformatting of the government composition was postponed because “there was no desire from the other two parties.” He specifically thanked Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning, for his cooperation.

Speaking on the sidelines of parliament, Borissov declared himself “the best of all” while defending his handling of the coalition. On questions about why the cabinet had not been restructured, he replied: “Because there was no desire from everyone. There was no desire from the other two parties, so I postponed it.” Borissov criticized the political chaos of the past days, noting, “After watching them all squirm… I invited Delyan with his people from his party and asked him under what conditions this government will exist, because with 100 people it will not exist. We cannot accept a budget.”

The GERB leader twice grew frustrated with journalists. In one instance, he responded sharply to a question from Dnevnik about control of ministries: “Aren’t you going to let me speak, or? Either behave politely with me or I will simply not come! My presence depends on your questions, because you are behaving like an agent of the WCC” (referencing the oppositon party "We Continue the Change"). Later, when asked by Eurocom if “GERB has been eaten by DPS-New Beginning,” he abruptly left, only to return shortly after and add in a calmer tone, “I now understand that this was the goal, then you write that I was nervous!”

On his second appearance, Borissov summarized his meeting with Peevski: “They came, we talked, without asking for anything, they will support the government. The responsibility lies with GERB and the other two parties,” referring to the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP). He elaborated on the ministry oversight issue: “I will talk so that we can have a look at all the ministries… In places, the structures are very excited about what is being done in the Ministry of Education, in the Ministry of Social Affairs.”

Borissov also dismissed rumors about returning as prime minister: “I am not a candidate for prime minister. Three times is enough for me… Of course, it would be better if I were prime minister… but I don’t want to, and for that I thank Delyan - we don’t want to strain the parties and society with our presence.” He additionally apologized for losing his temper during prior press encounters: “Excuse me, but let’s have respect for each other. When you talk in my ear, I get distracted, you annoy me.”

The GERB leader stressed that DPS-New Beginning will support a full government mandate without participating in the executive branch: “No, responsibility for governing lies with GERB and the other two parties. They came and talked without asking for anything, they will support the government.” He underlined the importance of oversight to prevent concessioning of ministries and ensure proper operation: “The Council of Ministers continues to meet and improve the work of the mechanism.” Regarding the rotation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Borissov said: “It is mandatory for us and I hope that colleagues will comply… GERB will nominate the person who collected the most votes - Raya Nazaryan.”

Borissov took a critical tone toward President Rumen Radev, saying, “In my eyes, Radev is a party leader, not a president… he imitates me with the Skodas.” He further highlighted the financial obligations to Turkey’s Botas company, stressing that public funds are invested without scrutiny: “Today it is one million and 50 thousand… the fact that Radev refused is his business. Public procurement takes a lot of time for all administrations.”

Radostin Vassilev, leader of opposition party "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH), described Borissov’s media performance as a “satirical theater,” observing that Borissov has been “destroyed,” and criticized the GERB-DPS coalition arrangement: “Whatever he says, the opposite happens… GERB and DPS-New Beginning are one party. From now on, Peevski is ruling Bulgaria alone.” Vassilev insisted that the “glue” holding the government together is the budget and warned that BSP and TISP must now clarify their stance following the official coalition formation.

Similarly, Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of Yes, Bulgaria (party of WCC-DB), accused Borissov of ceding real power to Peevski: “While the Titanic is sinking, the captains don’t even dare to rearrange the sofa… Peevski is making the decisions.” Mirchev announced a “Resistance” plan to oppose the new dynamic, with Bozhidar Bozanov emphasizing amendments to the Judiciary Act to reform the Supreme Judicial Council and curb Peevski’s influence.

Meanwhile, "Revival" chairman Kostadin Kostadinov outlined legislative proposals to bar individuals sanctioned under the global Magnitsky law from holding senior state or party positions. He criticized DPS-New Beginning for its leadership under a sanctioned individual, stating, “It has already become a real banality for the Bulgarian parliament.” Kostadinov warned that GERB has effectively capitulated to Peevski, signaling a significant shift in Bulgaria’s political landscape.