Trump and Vance Pressure Hamas to Comply While US Reinforces Peace Efforts in Gaza

United States Vice President JD Vance expressed cautious optimism on Tuesday that the fragile ceasefire in Gaza is likely to hold, during a visit to a newly inaugurated US-Israel coordination center in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel. Vance was accompanied by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, aiming to reinforce the ceasefire, ensure compliance from all parties, and advance the next stage of President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

Speaking at the civilian-military cooperation center, Vance emphasized that Israelis and Americans would work closely to implement the plan and rebuild Gaza, while also ensuring local security forces maintain order without a direct US presence. The visit precedes Vance’s scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, conveying a message from Trump that the United States does not want the ceasefire to collapse. Officials have expressed concern that Netanyahu might reconsider the deal, which is supported by multiple guarantors. Trump has repeatedly highlighted that 59 countries and entities are backing the truce.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump reiterated that Hamas still has an opportunity to comply with the ceasefire. He warned that failure to do so would provoke a response that would be “fast, furious, and brutal,” thanking the countries offering support, with Indonesia publicly pledging troops, and Turkey and Azerbaijan indicating private willingness to participate in a UN-backed force.

Trump also described Hamas as “violent people” who could be neutralized within minutes if they breach the agreement. Speaking at a Diwali event at the White House, he underscored that the broader peace efforts in the Middle East were advancing successfully, with countries previously in conflict now cooperating. Trump’s warnings echo his previous statements on October 21, stressing that the US, alongside regional allies, is prepared to act swiftly should Hamas violate the ceasefire.

Both Israel and Hamas have reaffirmed their commitment to the US-mediated truce despite minor clashes over the weekend. Israel confirmed on Monday that Hamas returned the body of one hostage, bringing the total to 13 of 28 promised, while Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office stressed that full compliance, including the return of all hostage remains, is essential for the ceasefire to be fully effective.