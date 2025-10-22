Bulgaria: Borissov and Peevski Unite to Back Full Government Mandate

Politics | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Borissov and Peevski Unite to Back Full Government Mandate

Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski have jointly declared their support for a full government mandate, following the political unrest triggered by the municipal council elections in Pazardzhik. Their joint statement, released through the press offices of GERB and DPS-New Beginning, emphasized that DPS-New Beginning will continue backing the government without taking roles in the executive or parliamentary committee leadership.

The announcement comes after a meeting of the Joint Governance Council (JGC), where GERB and “There is Such a People” (TISP) discussed a rotational presidency of parliament. Notably, representatives from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and “There is Such a People” were absent from the discussions between GERB and DPS-New Beginning.

The official statement underlined that the two parliamentary groups will maintain their current level of support and will not alter the existing cooperation structure. It also confirmed their commitment to follow the agreed legislative and management program, aiming to ensure stability and consistent governance in the interest of Bulgarian citizens and the state. Borissov and Peevski highlighted the government’s Euro-Atlantic orientation as a central priority, reaffirming their political responsibility in maintaining a full mandate.

This development coincides with the resumption of parliamentary work after a week-long blockade. With 167 deputies registered, the parliament finally reached quorum following three unsuccessful attempts last week. The return to session followed the by-elections in Pazardzhik, where DPS-New Beginning secured the highest support while GERB ranked sixth. Party leadership instructed deputies to engage with local structures and citizens and report back on their findings.

Tags: government, Bulgaria, Borissov, Peevski

