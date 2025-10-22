Sofia Malls Reject Metal Detectors: 'They Can’t Stop a Plastic Knife or a Piece of Glass'

Sofia’s Skyrocketing Property Prices Highlight Urban Struggles and Infrastructure Gaps
Following an emergency meeting between the Interior Ministry and the management of Sofia’s largest shopping centers, it became clear that malls have rejected the idea of installing metal detectors at their entrances. Maya Marinova, representative of the Bulgarian Association of Retail Centers and manager of several malls in Sofia and Plovdiv, explained the reasons behind this decision in an interview on Nova TV.
According to Marinova, the introduction of metal detectors would not effectively prevent incidents such as the recent fatal stabbing in a capital mall. “These devices only detect metal objects. They can’t identify a plastic knife or a piece of glass, and a tragedy could still happen with such materials,” she said. Marinova pointed out that shopping centers have multiple access points beyond their main entrances, including parking areas, emergency exits, and delivery zones. “If someone is determined to bring in a weapon, they know where to go,” she added.
Instead of metal detectors, mall operators are discussing technological improvements to enhance security. One proposed measure is adding advanced features to video surveillance systems that can automatically detect unusual situations, such as sudden gatherings of people or when an individual collapses. “Security is our top priority. We work closely with international partners and ensure our teams are experienced and well-trained,” Marinova stressed.
She also highlighted another serious issue: the limited powers of private security guards working in shopping centers. “Their rights are extremely restricted. They can’t even ask for someone’s ID card,” she said, calling for legislative amendments to strengthen the legal framework governing private security.
The discussion comes after two disturbing incidents in Sofia malls this month. On October 19, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by another minor in one of the capital’s shopping centers. Just days earlier, on October 14, police detained a 49-year-old man who was seen brandishing a machete in another mall. Both cases have intensified public debate over safety measures and the role of private security in crowded public spaces.
