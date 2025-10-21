Games for Low-Spec Computers

Papers, Please

Feel like an immigration inspector at the border. Your task is to check documents and determine whether they are in order. Behind the simple gameplay lie complex life situations and unusual plot twists.

A paradoxical game. Although ‘on paper’ the player is faced with the utterly dreary task of simply checking documents (passports, passes), it is impossible to tear yourself away from Papers, Please is impossible: it draws you in with its gameplay (the relentless passage of time within the game, the constant changes to the rules of verification), its ability to weave unique situations and even character stories into the customs routine, and the musical theme in the main menu, which will stay in your head for a long time.

Hotline Miami

An indie 2D top-down shooter. An action game where you have to dodge bullets and destroy enemies. But most importantly, it has a great soundtrack and bloody neon visuals.

Hotline Miami looks like the first part of GTA, but on drugs. However, once you get past the start menu, you'll discover that this is an incredible pixel game with a well-balanced pace, a unique ‘difficulty curve’ and a soundtrack that can put you into a trance on its own.

Here you can play free spin no deposit games

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

The legendary computer game GTA, one of the best in the series, is still captivating today. Take control of the streets of San Andreas — it's the only way to save CJ's loved ones.

FTL: Faster Than Light

Try to save the galaxy while on a spaceship. Look for new allies, technologies and weapons. There will be losses. As the captain of the ship, it is up to you to decide what to do.

A very unusual roguelike strategy game, where not every space journey ends successfully.

It's practically a game version of Star Trek, where you have to command a crew of a rebellious ship fighting their way back to their own people.

An extremely unusual and difficult, but at the same time unique experience, accompanied by stylish, albeit minimalistic graphics and an atmospheric soundtrack.

Castle Crashers

You are a knight whose goal is to stop a sorcerer. Weapons and combat pets will come to your aid: a frog, a ram, a monkey, a bear and others.

Limbo

You play as a little boy who overcomes obstacles to find his sister. One of the most unusual graphic games with a minimalist design.

Limbo (like the next game from Inside studio) is an extremely concise but maximally diverse and well-developed experience of solving dark and sometimes very cruel puzzles in a black-and-white world.

A gem of a game that is unlikely to leave you indifferent.