Top Old PC Games from 2000–2010

Some video games only get better with age and seem like a breath of fresh air compared to current releases.

Other projects are more interesting from a historical point of view: how did cult series begin, how were mechanics implemented that are common today but were revolutionary back then? They have low system requirements by today's standards and provide a wealth of impressions. Let's go back to the decade before last and take a look at the classic projects of the 2000s that gamers still remember and eagerly download to their computers.

Half-Life 2 (2004)

One of the most significant projects in the history of the gaming industry, developed by Valve Corporation, which turned the concept of what a first-person shooter should be upside down.

After the events of the first part, scientist Gordon Freeman wakes up from stasis and returns to Earth. Twenty years have passed. Humanity has been enslaved by the alien civilisation known as the Alliance, but there is still hope for resistance.

Shooter gameplay alternates with physics puzzles. The advanced Source Engine, designed specifically for Half-Life, realistically calculates the behaviour of objects, taking into account their mass, gravitational force and the impact of other bodies.

The level design constantly encourages you to use your surroundings. Destroy wooden floors, build ladders out of boxes, and blow up flammable barrels. Once you get the gravity gun, your ability to manipulate objects will increase exponentially!

BioShock (2007)

Game designer Ken Levine and Irrational Games were inspired by Ayn Rand's book Atlas Shrugged and brought this creation to life.

Welcome to Rapture! The underwater city of industrialist Andrew Ryan at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, a refuge for great minds and creators, where neither the state, nor religious doctrines, nor moral norms have any power over free self-realisation and the pursuit of personal gain. Good intentions turned into dictatorship and repression, cruel experiments, speculation, and ruin.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (2006)

Bethesda's landmark action RPG, remastered in 2025, returns to the continent of Tamriel, to the very heart of the Empire — the province of Cyrodiil. Cultists from Mythic Dawn, worshippers of the evil god Merunes Dagon, have killed the emperor in order to summon their master to this dimension. Gates of Oblivion are opening everywhere, from which hordes of demons are pouring out, threatening all living things.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

Rockstar's platinum legend launches you into a huge sandbox — the fictional state of San Andreas with three megacities: Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas, based on Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

You play as Carl Johnson, aka CJ, from Grove Street. The guy finds himself in the thick of gang warfare, fighting for his home turf, forced to carry out orders from corrupt cops and government agents, while increasing his influence along the way. Fight for territory, rob houses and shops, steal and tune cars, buy property and develop your business. Complete tasks for the police, ambulance and fire services to earn in-game bonuses.