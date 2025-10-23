Black Sea Natural Gas Potential Resources Could Have Significant Impact to Bulgaria’s Economy

Bulgaria’s Euro Leap: Transport Minister Calls the New Currency a 'Language of Trust'
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov described the euro not merely as a currency, but as a “language of trust"
For the first time, solar and wind energy have overtaken coal in global electricity production, a development that marks a historic milestone in the world’s energy transition
Energy giants Shell and TotalEnergies will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bulgaria following a successful tender procedure organized by Bulgargaz
The construction of Bulgaria’s National Repository for Low- and Intermediate-Level Radioactive Waste is progressing, with total costs estimated at around 75 million euros
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the European Union’s commitment to further investment in the Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnection
The sixth unit of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is currently undergoing its planned annual maintenance
Dr. Maria Trifonova, lecturer at the Faculty of Economics at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” stated that Bulgaria’s solar energy capacity is set to exceed 4 GW in 2025, roughly equivalent to the output of four nuclear reactors
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence