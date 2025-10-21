Sofia Taxi Fares Set to Rise: Day Trips Could Cost 23 Stotinki More per Kilometer

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:23
Bulgaria: Sofia Taxi Fares Set to Rise: Day Trips Could Cost 23 Stotinki More per Kilometer Photo: Stella Ivanova

Taxi fares in Sofia are set to rise, with rates increasing by 23 to 26 stotinki per kilometer, following a proposal backed by the city's taxi organizations. The plan, aiming for an 18.6% increase in minimum fares, is expected to be voted on by the Sofia Municipal Council later this week, according to Kiril Rizov, chairman of "Union Taxi," who spoke after attending a commission meeting.

For the first time after ten years of calls, we are finally achieving a major step: introducing a methodology for calculating fares,” Rizov said, as reported by BTA. He noted that until now, pricing was largely arbitrary, lacking clear economic benchmarks. The new system is designed to bring transparency and consistency to fare setting.

The proposed methodology considers three main factors: inflation over the past five years, adjustments in the minimum wage and social security contributions, and fuel costs. Based on these components, a 15.2% increase was calculated, with an additional 3.4% added to account for projected inflation up to 2026.

Under the new rates, the day tariff would rise from 1.20 BGN to 1.43 BGN, while the night tariff would increase from 1.39 BGN to 1.65 BGN. Rizov added, “We pushed for a 20% increase, so this result is very close to our goal.”

He emphasized that all taxi organizations, even those initially advocating hikes of 44% to 100%, unanimously support both the methodology and the agreed increase. The proposal is scheduled for a council vote on Thursday.

