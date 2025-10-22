October 22 Forecast: Sunny Skies in Sofia, Fog on the Coast, Snow in the Peaks

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: October 22 Forecast: Sunny Skies in Sofia, Fog on the Coast, Snow in the Peaks Photo: Stella Ivanova

On October 22, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 3C to 8C in the early morning hours. Sofia is expected to see lows around 4C. The southern regions and mountainous areas may encounter some scattered rain showers, while light to moderate southerly-southeasterly winds will be present. Daytime highs across the country will reach between 16C and 21C, with the capital warming up to around 18C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Along the Bulgarian coast, morning fog is expected to clear by midday, giving way to sunny skies. The wind along the seashore will remain moderate from the south-southeast, and temperatures are forecasted to reach 17C to 19C.

In the mountainous regions, the weather will be more unsettled. Cloud cover will dominate, with scattered showers in the western Balkan mountains and the southwestern areas. Snow is expected on the higher peaks. Winds in these areas will be moderate from the southwest. At 1,200 metres above sea level, highs should reach around 14C, while at 2,000 metres, temperatures will hover near 6C.

Schengen Expansion Creates Seamless Route from Atlantic to Black Sea, Says EU Commissioner

European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner highlighted that with Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen area on 1 January 2025

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

The Euro Effect: Austria’s Economy, Nostalgia, and the Path Ahead for Bulgaria

Austria’s transition from the schilling to the euro offers a revealing example for Bulgaria, which is set to adopt the single currency in less than three months

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Black Sea Natural Gas Potential Resources Could Have Significant Impact to Bulgaria’s Economy

Strong Economic Impact: Offshore natural gas investments generate significant multiplier effects, boosting economic growth, increasing state budget revenues, and creating jobs

Business » Energy | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 08:15

National Embarrassment: Georg Georgiev’s Hasty Pledge to Putin Backfires as Budapest Summit Plans Collapse

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgy Georgiev has found himself at the center of public ridicule and political backlash after prematurely declaring that Bulgaria

Politics | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 08:00

Public Unease in Bulgaria on the Rise: Social Tension Index Hits 6.09

The social tension index for Bulgaria in the third quarter of 2025 reached 6.09, marking a slight increase of 0.9 points and positioning the country in the “high, difficult to control risks” category

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:33

Bulgaria’s Debt Explodes Despite Being Among EU’s Lowest

Bulgaria remains one of the European Union members with the lowest government debt relative to GDP, yet it also recorded one of the steepest increases in recent quarters

Business » Finance | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:10
Foggy Morning, Sunny Day: Bulgaria Enjoys Warm Autumn Weather on October 21

Tuesday, October 21, will greet Bulgaria with mostly sunny weather and the feeling that the golden autumn has truly begun

Society » Environment | October 20, 2025, Monday // 17:15

Pleasant Day Ahead: Sunshine and Light Winds Across Bulgaria

The forecast for Monday points to mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 15:56

Sofia Chief Architect Warns of Flood Risks in Overbuilt Districts

Sofia faces growing flood risks due to dense construction and insufficient infrastructure

Society » Environment | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 11:31

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead

The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 17:04

Over 220,000 Bulgarians on Water Restrictions in 2025

More than 220,000 people across Bulgaria are currently experiencing water restrictions

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 09:09

Clouds and Rain Moving into Western Bulgaria on Friday

During the night, clouds will increase and thicken, moving in from the southwest

Society » Environment | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:06
