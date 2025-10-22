October 22 Forecast: Sunny Skies in Sofia, Fog on the Coast, Snow in the Peaks

On October 22, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 3C to 8C in the early morning hours. Sofia is expected to see lows around 4C. The southern regions and mountainous areas may encounter some scattered rain showers, while light to moderate southerly-southeasterly winds will be present. Daytime highs across the country will reach between 16C and 21C, with the capital warming up to around 18C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Along the Bulgarian coast, morning fog is expected to clear by midday, giving way to sunny skies. The wind along the seashore will remain moderate from the south-southeast, and temperatures are forecasted to reach 17C to 19C.

In the mountainous regions, the weather will be more unsettled. Cloud cover will dominate, with scattered showers in the western Balkan mountains and the southwestern areas. Snow is expected on the higher peaks. Winds in these areas will be moderate from the southwest. At 1,200 metres above sea level, highs should reach around 14C, while at 2,000 metres, temperatures will hover near 6C.