Bulgaria’s Debt Explodes Despite Being Among EU’s Lowest

Business » FINANCE | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Debt Explodes Despite Being Among EU’s Lowest

Bulgaria remains one of the European Union members with the lowest government debt relative to GDP, yet it also recorded one of the steepest increases in recent quarters. According to Eurostat, at the end of the second quarter of 2025, the gross government debt to GDP ratio in the euro area rose to 88.2%, up from 87.7% in the previous quarter and from 87.7% a year earlier. Across the EU as a whole, the ratio increased to 81.9% from 81.5% three months prior and from 81.2% in the same period of 2024.

Within this context, Bulgaria’s debt remains comparatively low at 26.3% of GDP, with only Estonia (23.2%) and Luxembourg (25.1%) reporting smaller ratios. Meanwhile, Greece (151.2%), Italy (138.3%), France (115.8%), Belgium (106.2%) and Spain (103.4%) recorded the highest debt levels in the second quarter of 2025.

Despite the low level, Bulgaria saw one of the most significant quarterly increases in the debt-to-GDP ratio, rising by 2.6 percentage points compared to the first three months of 2025. This surge was only surpassed by Finland, with a 4.3-point increase, and Latvia, with a 2.7-point rise. Year-on-year, Bulgaria’s debt ratio grew by 4.3 points from the second quarter of 2024, a change exceeded only by Finland, Poland, and Romania.

Looking at absolute figures, Bulgaria’s government debt in 2024 stood at 48,851 million leva, or 23.8% of GDP, according to the National Statistical Institute. The overall budget deficit reached -6,240 million leva, equivalent to 3% of GDP. The “Central Government” subsector reported a deficit of -5,320 million leva (-2.6% of GDP), the “Local Government” subsector a deficit of -849 million leva, and the “Social Security Funds” subsector -71 million leva.

Bulgaria’s economy grew in real terms by 3.4% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Nominal GDP for the year reached 204,907 million leva, with gross value added amounting to 178,772 million leva. These figures illustrate the dual reality Bulgaria faces: a low overall debt level but a sharply rising debt trajectory.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GDP, debt, Bulgaria, European

Related Articles:

Schengen Expansion Creates Seamless Route from Atlantic to Black Sea, Says EU Commissioner

European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner highlighted that with Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen area on 1 January 2025

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

The Euro Effect: Austria’s Economy, Nostalgia, and the Path Ahead for Bulgaria

Austria’s transition from the schilling to the euro offers a revealing example for Bulgaria, which is set to adopt the single currency in less than three months

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Black Sea Natural Gas Potential Resources Could Have Significant Impact to Bulgaria’s Economy

Strong Economic Impact: Offshore natural gas investments generate significant multiplier effects, boosting economic growth, increasing state budget revenues, and creating jobs

Business » Energy | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 08:15

National Embarrassment: Georg Georgiev’s Hasty Pledge to Putin Backfires as Budapest Summit Plans Collapse

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgy Georgiev has found himself at the center of public ridicule and political backlash after prematurely declaring that Bulgaria

Politics | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 08:00

October 22 Forecast: Sunny Skies in Sofia, Fog on the Coast, Snow in the Peaks

On October 22, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 3C to 8C in the early morning hours

Society » Environment | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Public Unease in Bulgaria on the Rise: Social Tension Index Hits 6.09

The social tension index for Bulgaria in the third quarter of 2025 reached 6.09, marking a slight increase of 0.9 points and positioning the country in the “high, difficult to control risks” category

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Central Bank Chief: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Will Boost Stability and Shield the Economy from Global Shocks

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev described Bulgaria’s upcoming entry into the eurozone as both an economic and strategic step

Business » Finance | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:32

Transition to the Euro: What Happens to Bulgarian Government Securities

Once Bulgaria adopts the euro, all government securities currently denominated in levs will be automatically converted into euros as of the official introduction date

Business » Finance | October 18, 2025, Saturday // 09:39

Bulgaria’s Budget Dilemma: Economist Warns of Local Strains, Eurozone Stability Intact

Economist Vasil Karaivanov has weighed in on the upcoming discussions over Bulgaria’s 2026 budget, noting that much of the political debate is likely to revolve around promises of increased spending ahead of potential early elections

Business » Finance | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

Hidden Crisis: Central Bank Reveals How Wage Hikes and Pensions Are Draining Bulgaria’s Finances

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has identified a clear trend of fiscal deterioration in Bulgaria between 2020 and 2024, primarily due to the sharp rise in expenditures for employee compensation and pensions

Business » Finance | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 09:00

Bulgarian Commission Reviews Key Sectors as Preparations for Eurozone Entry Intensify

The upcoming introduction of the euro has prompted the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) to launch sectoral analyses across several key areas of the Bulgarian economy

Business » Finance | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:03

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Warns of High Inflation, Stresses Prudent Budget Management for 2026

The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev, has warned that Bulgaria’s annual inflation will exceed expectations and surpass the eurozone average

Business » Finance | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 08:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria