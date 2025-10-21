12-Year-Old Student Stabbed at Sofia School During Recess

Sofia Taxi Fares Set to Rise: Day Trips Could Cost 23 Stotinki More per Kilometer
A 12-year-old student at Sofia’s School No. 94 in the Hristo Botev neighborhood was hospitalized after being stabbed by an older classmate on Tuesday morning, the Sofia Police Department reported. The incident occurred during recess, shortly after 10:00 a.m., and emergency teams quickly transported the injured child to Pirogov Hospital. The boy sustained a deep cut to his shoulder and is currently out of danger, receiving care in the trauma unit.
Authorities identified the assailant as a 15-year-old student. The principal of School No. 94, Lidiya Yarnova, described both children as calm and well-behaved. “These are extremely meek, calm children, without any manifestations, children who have not fought with each other, there is no tension between the generations. Even the class teacher, who was responsible for the student, reacted appropriately,” Yarnova said. She added that it remains unclear how the knife came into the student’s possession, noting that staff regularly emphasize safety.
The eighth-grader who carried out the attack comes from a difficult family background: his father has passed away, and he is under the care of his grandparents. Police recovered the knife used in the attack, and the perpetrator was promptly detained. Both families have been notified and are present at the school.
The principal stressed that the stabbing occurred as a “joke” during a brief break, with no prior tension between the students or their families. This incident follows another recent case of youth violence: on Sunday, a 15-year-old was fatally stabbed in a Sofia shopping mall and later died at Pirogov Hospital, highlighting ongoing concerns about aggression among minors.
