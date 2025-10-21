Sofia Malls to Get Metal Detectors After Teen Stabbing, Police Step Up Security

Following the recent tragedy in which a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed another teenager in a Sofia shopping mall, authorities are ramping up security measures in commercial centers. The Capital Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) has announced that it will push for the installation of metal detectors in malls, while inspections of private security firms have already begun.

Chief Inspector Stefan Popov, who heads the SDVR’s “Child Crime and Criminal Contingent” sector, explained the reasoning behind the measures: “Last week, we held a meeting with representatives of all security companies and commercial establishments in the city. With summer ending and colder weather approaching, more people, including minors, will enter malls. Some of these individuals have posed problems in the past. We emphasized the need to strengthen security, especially as the holiday season approaches. We will insist on the installation of metal detector frames. In today’s reality, this has become a necessity.”

The installation of metal detectors will depend on private security companies, while SDVR officers will maintain increased presence around shopping centers. Popov added, “Since last year, we have had teams stationed near every mall, ready to respond to any signals. We reminded security companies to exchange phone numbers of duty units so guards inside can immediately alert colleagues to any suspicious behavior before situations escalate.”

The SDVR also provided details of the fatal incident. “It occurred around 7:30 p.m. The two boys had a longstanding feud, and threats had been exchanged. Initially, they met outside the mall, a conflict began, and later they entered separately, where the situation escalated rapidly, leading to the fatal stabbing. The perpetrator left with a friend, and we quickly located him a few hours later. His family frequently changed addresses and lived in poor conditions,” said Popov.

Senior Inspector Vanya Tsonkova, head of the SDVR’s “Child Crime” group, added that the deceased was not previously known to police, while the perpetrator had been in the system since 2022. “He had previously been placed in a family-type social home in Elin Pelin, but a court decision in August 2024 returned him to his parents. Since then, he was registered for multiple thefts and one robbery, lived a vagrant lifestyle, and lacked parental supervision. This escalation ultimately led to the tragic stabbing,” she noted.