Delay in Rubio-Lavrov Meeting Casts Doubt on Budapest Trump-Putin Talks

The planned meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, initially scheduled for this week, has been postponed for reasons that remain unclear, raising questions about whether a personal meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will go ahead. A White House source told CNN that the meeting has been delayed, at least temporarily, without specifying a cause.

Previously, 23 October had been mentioned as a possible date for the Rubio-Lavrov discussions, which were intended to pave the way for a potential Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest. According to an anonymous source, the delay is linked to the starkly different positions of Rubio and Lavrov regarding the resolution of the Russo-Ukrainian war. “Recent conversations suggest that the Russians have not softened their maximalist demands,” the source said, adding that Rubio is unlikely to recommend moving forward with the Trump-Putin summit at this stage. Rubio is expected to hold further talks with Lavrov later this week.

The context for these developments includes Trump’s call with Putin on 16 October, the first in nearly two months, after which the US president announced plans for a meeting in Budapest. This would mark Putin’s first visit to an EU capital since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The call came ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington, where discussions focused on potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv. Media reports indicate that during the meeting with Zelensky, Trump pressed the Ukrainian leader to accept Russia’s conditions and offered security guarantees for both Kyiv and Moscow, leaving the Ukrainian delegation unsettled.

Trump, however, denied claims that he urged Zelensky to cede control of all of Donbas to Russia. The uncertainty surrounding the Rubio-Lavrov meeting now casts doubt on the timing and feasibility of the anticipated Trump-Putin talks.