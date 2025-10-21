Bulgaria's President Slams Government Paralysis: 'They Wait for a Magnitsky-Sanctioned Politician to Make Decisions'

President Rumen Radev sharply criticized the current political leadership in Bulgaria, describing the government and parliament as “paralyzed” and overly dependent on a politician sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act (referencing DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski). Speaking to journalists, Radev said, “The rulers are in a state of paralysis. They are waiting for the politician sanctioned for corruption under the Magnitsky case to say whether he will be there. The government is afraid to meet, and the parliament is afraid to gather a quorum until the same politician allows them.”

Radev also addressed the controversy surrounding the provision of cars for the presidential administration. He emphasized that his security operates fully in accordance with the National Security Service rules. “My security functions in accordance with all the rules for the National Security Service. The submitter of the bill that took away the cars of my administration wrote in the impact assessment that the change does not lead to additional costs. Yet yesterday, the same formation urgently ordered funds to purchase cars for the Presidency,” he said, highlighting what he sees as inconsistent and politically motivated decisions.

On the matter of future public procurement for vehicles, fuel, and maintenance, Radev made clear he will not initiate such processes. “The deputies do not want to get out of their limousines. My administration will continue to fulfill its duties with the personal efforts of its employees. As for public procurement, I will not make any for cars, fuel, service, and garage. We can expect the result only for the next administration, and I do not want to prejudge their choice,” he stated.

The president also responded to open proceedings by the Commission for the Protection of Competition regarding the charity initiative “Bulgarian Christmas” 2024/2025, which supplies medical equipment to hospitals. He insisted the procedures were transparent and conducted under strict oversight. “The procedures were carried out according to an absolutely clear algorithm, with a commission of engineers from the Military Medical Academy and professors from the Technical University, under the supervision of leading pediatricians. This year the goal is to create a sensation with a negative connotation for the Presidency, but this will not happen. Many children rely on the campaign for life-saving treatment, and the NHIF is denying them medication,” Radev emphasized.