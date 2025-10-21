Horror in Bulgarian Village: Young Man Kills Mother, Aunt, Sister and Sets House on Fire

In the early hours of Tuesday, a tragic incident unfolded in the Bulgarian village of Lyulyakovo, Ruen municipality, where a 25-year-old man shot four of his relatives and set fire to their home, according to local authorities. The events occurred around 4 a.m., leaving the community in shock.

Initial reports indicate that the suspect targeted his 73-year-old aunt, 47-year-old mother, 13-year-old sister, and 7-year-old brother. The young boy, despite sustaining an injury, managed to escape the burning house and alert authorities, providing crucial information about the attack.

Police and emergency teams from the Ruen Municipality and the Aytos Fire Department quickly responded. They extinguished the fire and discovered three charred bodies inside the home. The youngest victim, though injured, was hospitalized and is reported to be out of danger.

The alleged perpetrator was apprehended later in the morning at 9:35 a.m. following swift operational-search measures by officers from the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The Burgas Regional Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the case. Procedural and investigative actions are ongoing, conducted under the direct supervision of the prosecutor’s office, as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this devastating act.