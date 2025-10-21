Horror in Bulgarian Village: Young Man Kills Mother, Aunt, Sister and Sets House on Fire

Bulgarian Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Athens Nightclub
A 37-year-old Bulgarian man was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub in Peristeri, a suburban municipality of Athens, in the early hours of October 20
In the early hours of Tuesday, a tragic incident unfolded in the Bulgarian village of Lyulyakovo, Ruen municipality, where a 25-year-old man shot four of his relatives and set fire to their home, according to local authorities. The events occurred around 4 a.m., leaving the community in shock.
Initial reports indicate that the suspect targeted his 73-year-old aunt, 47-year-old mother, 13-year-old sister, and 7-year-old brother. The young boy, despite sustaining an injury, managed to escape the burning house and alert authorities, providing crucial information about the attack.
Police and emergency teams from the Ruen Municipality and the Aytos Fire Department quickly responded. They extinguished the fire and discovered three charred bodies inside the home. The youngest victim, though injured, was hospitalized and is reported to be out of danger.
The alleged perpetrator was apprehended later in the morning at 9:35 a.m. following swift operational-search measures by officers from the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.
The Burgas Regional Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the case. Procedural and investigative actions are ongoing, conducted under the direct supervision of the prosecutor’s office, as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this devastating act.
Following the recent tragedy in which a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed another teenager in a Sofia shopping mall, authorities are ramping up security measures in commercial centers
A 15-year-old boy of Roma origin, identified as Krasimir Nadezhdov Tsvetanov, was killed in a violent altercation at a Sofia shopping mall on Sunday evening
In Blagoevgrad, authorities are investigating the discovery of cocaine in the Second Police Department, with the District Prosecutor’s Office overseeing the case
In a tragic incident in the Sofia village of Gara Lakatnik, a 41-year-old man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia fatally attacked his father and subsequently attempted to mislead authorities into believing that a burglar was responsible
The Sofia Court of Appeals has confirmed the initial court ruling, ordering Boris Borisov and Georgi Georgiev, employees of the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration" (IAAA), to remain in custody
