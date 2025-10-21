Major Repairs on Hemus Highway: Sofia and Varna Traffic Reorganized Until November

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Major Repairs on Hemus Highway: Sofia and Varna Traffic Reorganized Until November

Highway repairs in Bulgaria continue to challenge drivers as attention now turns to the "Hemus" highway. Following multiple stoppages along the "Trakia" highway, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced that preventive works have started on a 7-kilometer stretch of the Sofia-bound lane between kilometers 23 and 30.

During the repair works, traffic on this section will be fully restricted. Vehicles will be diverted into the Varna-bound lane, where one lane will serve traffic toward Varna and another lane will allow passage toward Sofia. At the end of the week, when traffic volume rises, reverse traffic will be implemented: on Friday and Saturday, two lanes will be available for Varna-bound vehicles and one for those heading to Sofia, while on Sunday and Monday, the configuration will switch to two lanes toward Sofia and one toward Varna. The Traffic Police may introduce additional measures to optimize flow if necessary.

The repair project involves a full overhaul of the asphalt pavement, installation of a geogrid, reinforcement of shoulders, improvement of drainage, and other essential works. If weather conditions remain favorable, the section between kilometers 23 and 30 is expected to be completed by November 15.

The RIA reminded drivers that repair works are already ongoing in the Sofia lane between Yana village and the entrance to the capital (kilometers 0–8), where reverse traffic is also applied on weekends. Specifically, every Friday until the end of October, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., two lanes are allocated for Varna-bound traffic, with Sofia-bound vehicles detouring via the I-1 road through Gorni and Dolni Bogrov. On Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the same lane arrangement applies, with the same detour for capital-bound drivers.

On Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Mondays from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., two lanes will serve vehicles traveling toward Sofia, while Varna-bound traffic will be redirected along the I-1 road through Dolni and Gorni Bogrov to the Yana junction before rejoining the highway. This reverse traffic schedule will continue every weekend until the Sofia-lane repairs from Yana station to the capital are finalized, with the completion target set for October 31.

The RIA apologized for the disruption but emphasized that these works are essential for traffic safety and improved travel comfort. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, follow speed limits, and avoid risky overtaking maneuvers to ensure the safety of all road users.

