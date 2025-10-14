'Iron Lady' Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan's First Woman Prime Minister

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister by parliament on Tuesday, becoming the country’s first woman to hold the position.

Takaichi avoided a runoff by securing a decisive victory in the first round of voting in the Lower House, winning 237 votes against Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda’s 149, Kyodo reported.

According to the official Japanese news agency, the 64-year-old Takaichi captured 237 of the 465 votes cast in the lower house of parliament to officially become Japan’s new prime minister.

Among the major challenges awaiting her are reviving Japan’s sluggish economy and bringing unity to the ruling party, which has recently been shaken by corruption scandals and internal divisions.

On Monday, Takaichi, who has been seeking new political alliances, reached a formal agreement with Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, the leader of the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

Takaichi, a close political ally of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, began forming her Cabinet on Tuesday morning ahead of her formal appointment. However, no lawmakers from the JIP are expected to take Cabinet positions at this stage.

Under the agreement between the two parties, they will cooperate on several key reforms, including reducing the number of lawmakers in Japan’s parliament by 10 percent and implementing an overhaul of the social security system.

The JIP’s long-standing proposal to make Osaka a “secondary capital” alongside Tokyo is also expected to feature in the coalition’s joint reform agenda.

JIP parliamentary leader Fumitake Fujita said the decision to form a coalition with the ruling LDP received overwhelming support within the party.

“There was not a single cautious, opposing, or critical opinion,” Fujita told reporters following a party meeting on Sunday.

Takaichi has reportedly offered “several ministerial posts” to JIP members as part of efforts to solidify the alliance. However, the party has shown hesitation about accepting such positions.

Former JIP leader Nobuyuki Baba told reporters that none of the party members present at Sunday’s meeting supported the idea of joining Takaichi’s Cabinet.

