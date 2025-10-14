'Iron Lady' Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan's First Woman Prime Minister

World | Author: ANI |October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 10:25
Bulgaria: 'Iron Lady' Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan's First Woman Prime Minister

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister by parliament on Tuesday, becoming the country’s first woman to hold the position.

Takaichi avoided a runoff by securing a decisive victory in the first round of voting in the Lower House, winning 237 votes against Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda’s 149, Kyodo reported.

According to the official Japanese news agency, the 64-year-old Takaichi captured 237 of the 465 votes cast in the lower house of parliament to officially become Japan’s new prime minister.

Among the major challenges awaiting her are reviving Japan’s sluggish economy and bringing unity to the ruling party, which has recently been shaken by corruption scandals and internal divisions.

On Monday, Takaichi, who has been seeking new political alliances, reached a formal agreement with Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, the leader of the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

Takaichi, a close political ally of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, began forming her Cabinet on Tuesday morning ahead of her formal appointment. However, no lawmakers from the JIP are expected to take Cabinet positions at this stage.

Under the agreement between the two parties, they will cooperate on several key reforms, including reducing the number of lawmakers in Japan’s parliament by 10 percent and implementing an overhaul of the social security system.

The JIP’s long-standing proposal to make Osaka a “secondary capital” alongside Tokyo is also expected to feature in the coalition’s joint reform agenda.

JIP parliamentary leader Fumitake Fujita said the decision to form a coalition with the ruling LDP received overwhelming support within the party.

“There was not a single cautious, opposing, or critical opinion,” Fujita told reporters following a party meeting on Sunday.

Takaichi has reportedly offered “several ministerial posts” to JIP members as part of efforts to solidify the alliance. However, the party has shown hesitation about accepting such positions.

Former JIP leader Nobuyuki Baba told reporters that none of the party members present at Sunday’s meeting supported the idea of joining Takaichi’s Cabinet.

Source: ANI

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Japan, woman, Prime Minister, Takaichi

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Shines at EXPO 2025: Over 320,000 Visitors Explore National Pavilion in Osaka

Bulgaria’s presence at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan

Business » Tourism | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 16:06

Bulgaria and Japan Enter a New Strategic Phase of Economic Cooperation

Bulgaria and Japan have entered a new strategic phase in their economic partnership, Economy and Industry Minister Petar Dilov announced during the official closing ceremony of the World Expo 2025 in Osaka

Business | October 13, 2025, Monday // 15:13

Bulgaria Strengthens Ties with Japan: GATE Signs Two Major University Partnerships at EXPO 2025

The Big Data for Smart Society Institute (GATE) at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has formalized two new cooperation agreements with prominent Japanese universities during EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Society » Culture | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 13:54

Fourth Victim Found After Bulgaria’s Elenite Floods as Cleanup and Evacuations Continue

The body of a 58-year-old Russian woman has been discovered in the Elenite resort, marking the fourth confirmed victim of the recent flooding along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast

Society » Incidents | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 20:32

Woman Dies and Four Injured in Kresna Gorge Minibus-Truck Collision

A fatal traffic accident occurred in the Kresna Gorge early Friday morning, leaving one woman dead and four others injured

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2025, Friday // 10:30

Bulgaria Showcases Tourism at Japan’s Leading Travel Exhibition

The Ministry of Tourism of Bulgaria took part in Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ), held from September 25 to 28, 2025, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. The country was featured at the European Tourism Commission (ETC) stand

Business » Tourism | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 14:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Trump-Putin Summit Collapses: Budapest Talks Abruptly Put on Hold

Plans for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest have been suspended

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 20:45

Lavrov Rejects Ceasefire: Russia Says Halting War Would 'Preserve the Nazi Regime' in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has dismissed European appeals for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

World » Russia | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:27

Delay in Rubio-Lavrov Meeting Casts Doubt on Budapest Trump-Putin Talks

The planned meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, initially scheduled for this week

World » Russia | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:14

UK Readies Troops for Possible Ukraine Deployment After Peace Deal

The United Kingdom is preparing for a potential deployment of its troops to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 09:14

New EU Accession Model Could Let Ukraine Join Without Full Voting Power

The European Union is reportedly exploring a new model for enlargement that could grant incoming member states partial voting rights initially

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 16:08

EU Agrees to End All Russian Gas Imports by 2027 in Push for Energy Independence

European Union countries have reached an agreement to completely phase out all remaining natural gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 14:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria