UK Readies Troops for Possible Ukraine Deployment After Peace Deal

World » UKRAINE | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 09:14
Bulgaria: UK Readies Troops for Possible Ukraine Deployment After Peace Deal

The United Kingdom is preparing for a potential deployment of its troops to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow, British Defence Secretary John Healey announced on Monday, 20 October. Speaking in London, Healey confirmed that preparations are already underway to ensure British forces can play a key role in maintaining post-war stability once the fighting ends.

According to Sky News, the minister discussed the ongoing efforts of the United Kingdom and France to form a so-called Coalition of the Willing: a group of allied countries expected to provide military support to Ukraine after the war. Healey explained that if Russia agrees to halt its full-scale invasion, coalition forces would assist in securing Ukraine’s airspace and maritime zones while also helping train Ukrainian troops.

As President Trump leads the push for peace in Europe, we are ready to lead the efforts to secure it for the long term,” Healey said. He added that his ministry had already begun reviewing the readiness of British forces and allocating millions of pounds in additional funding to accelerate preparations for a possible deployment.

Healey’s statement marks the first clear acknowledgment by a senior British official that the UK is actively drawing up plans to send troops to Ukraine as part of a post-war peace framework rather than direct combat operations.

Previous reports indicated that London is considering sending forces to help defend Ukraine’s skies and seas but not to the frontlines near Russian positions. The Coalition of the Willing, which includes several European allies, will convene again on Friday, 24 October, in London. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the meeting in person to discuss the next steps toward ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, troops, UK

Related Articles:

Trump's Diplomatic Mirage: Why Russia Isn't Seeking Peace

The cancellation of the planned Trump-Putin summit in Budapest reveals a fundamental truth that many observers have long suspected

Novinite Insider » Features | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Trump-Putin Summit Collapses: Budapest Talks Abruptly Put on Hold

Plans for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest have been suspended

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 20:45

Lavrov Rejects Ceasefire: Russia Says Halting War Would 'Preserve the Nazi Regime' in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has dismissed European appeals for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

World » Russia | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:27

New EU Accession Model Could Let Ukraine Join Without Full Voting Power

The European Union is reportedly exploring a new model for enlargement that could grant incoming member states partial voting rights initially

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 16:08

Russian Troops Kill Civilians in Pokrovsk as Ukrainian Forces Repel Infiltrators

Russian troops have reportedly killed several civilians in the center of Pokrovsk

World » Ukraine | October 20, 2025, Monday // 12:21

Trump Denies Pressuring Zelensky to Cede Donbas Amid Tense Talks

US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to the transfer of all of Donbas to Russia

World » Ukraine | October 20, 2025, Monday // 10:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump-Putin Summit Collapses: Budapest Talks Abruptly Put on Hold

Plans for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest have been suspended

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 20:45

Russian Troops Kill Civilians in Pokrovsk as Ukrainian Forces Repel Infiltrators

Russian troops have reportedly killed several civilians in the center of Pokrovsk

World » Ukraine | October 20, 2025, Monday // 12:21

Trump Denies Pressuring Zelensky to Cede Donbas Amid Tense Talks

US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to the transfer of all of Donbas to Russia

World » Ukraine | October 20, 2025, Monday // 10:26

Trump Puts Diplomacy First, Weapons Later: Zelensky Leaves Washington Empty-Handed

US President Donald Trump has declined to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles for the time being, telling President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2025, Saturday // 09:34

Trump Hesitates on Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine After Lengthy Call with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled uncertainty on October 16 about supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, saying Washington could not afford to deplete its own arsenal

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2025, Friday // 10:05

Trump Warns Putin: 'Stop Killing Ukrainians and Russians' as Ukraine Prepares New Offensive

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the killing of both Ukrainians and Russians as Ukraine seeks to launch an offensive

World » Ukraine | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 08:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria