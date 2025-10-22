UK Readies Troops for Possible Ukraine Deployment After Peace Deal

The United Kingdom is preparing for a potential deployment of its troops to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow, British Defence Secretary John Healey announced on Monday, 20 October. Speaking in London, Healey confirmed that preparations are already underway to ensure British forces can play a key role in maintaining post-war stability once the fighting ends.

According to Sky News, the minister discussed the ongoing efforts of the United Kingdom and France to form a so-called Coalition of the Willing: a group of allied countries expected to provide military support to Ukraine after the war. Healey explained that if Russia agrees to halt its full-scale invasion, coalition forces would assist in securing Ukraine’s airspace and maritime zones while also helping train Ukrainian troops.

“As President Trump leads the push for peace in Europe, we are ready to lead the efforts to secure it for the long term,” Healey said. He added that his ministry had already begun reviewing the readiness of British forces and allocating millions of pounds in additional funding to accelerate preparations for a possible deployment.

Healey’s statement marks the first clear acknowledgment by a senior British official that the UK is actively drawing up plans to send troops to Ukraine as part of a post-war peace framework rather than direct combat operations.

Previous reports indicated that London is considering sending forces to help defend Ukraine’s skies and seas but not to the frontlines near Russian positions. The Coalition of the Willing, which includes several European allies, will convene again on Friday, 24 October, in London. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the meeting in person to discuss the next steps toward ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security.