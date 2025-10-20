Svetoslav Vutsov Withdraws from Bulgarian Squad Amidst Tensions with Coaching Staff

Levski Sofia’s goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov has decided to take a temporary break from international duty after tensions with Bulgaria’s coaching staff surfaced during recent World Cup qualifiers. Following winless outings against Spain and Turkey, Vutsov chose to step back from the national setup in order to protect his mindset and maintain his physical form.

Bulgaria entered the qualifiers as clear underdogs. Bookmakers had Spain at around 1/12 and Bulgaria at 40/1 to win in Madrid, while Turkey stood at roughly 5/6 against Bulgaria's 9/1. Those figures made it clear the betting markets had little faith in the Bulgarian side even before the internal unrest began. With tensions now mounting and results failing to improve, Bulgaria's chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup look increasingly remote.

Vutsov explained that he felt his presence in the national squad had become a source of strain, not just for himself but also in relation to certain staff members. He suggested that remarks and actions made internally made him feel unwelcome, despite his official inclusion in the squad. Rather than single out individuals, he emphasised that his decision was based on a desire to work in an atmosphere of mutual respect, clear communication, and fair treatment.

He stressed that his withdrawal is not an act against his country but rather a choice to preserve personal stability and integrity. He remains open to returning when the environment allows for trust and open dialogue and when he feels sufficiently valued and protected. In the meantime, he will continue training at his club, Levski, where he feels at home and believes he can grow without the burdens he experienced at the national level.

The move followed statements from Bozhidar Mitrev, Levski’s goalkeeping coach, who claimed that Vutsov had been threatened by members of the national team staff for arriving late to training. Mitrev’s remarks intensified speculation about internal friction within the Bulgarian camp.

In response, head coach Aleksandar Dimitrov accepted Vutsov’s withdrawal but maintained that the national team must stand above individuals and that only players with true commitment to representing the country should play. He confirmed that Vutsov had broken the team’s internal regulations twice during the camp, which had led to sanctions. Despite those violations, the coaching staff still selected him for the match against Spain, which ended in a heavy 4–0 defeat.

Dimitrov denied that the coaching staff had treated Vutsov disrespectfully and instead suggested the goalkeeper himself had shown an inappropriate attitude toward members of the coaching team. Still, he affirmed that the doors remain open for Vutsov, expressing willingness to engage constructively with both the player and his club management.

Vutsov’s withdrawal has ignited debate among fans and analysts, highlighting how interpersonal strife can erode a squad’s cohesion and severely affect performance. Many observers view his exit as symptomatic of deeper structural tensions within the Bulgarian setup. For now, Vutsov describes his departure as a temporary pause, not a permanent break, and hopes to return when conditions allow, all the while continuing to train and prepare at his club until that opportunity arises.

With those internal strains now public, Bulgaria heads into its next qualifiers, against Georgia and then Turkey, with little margin for error. Having slipped to around 85th in the FIFA world rankings earlier this year and hovering around that position ever since, the team faces an uphill battle to keep its campaign alive. A poor showing in these fixtures could all but end their World Cup hopes, and only a united response, strong leadership, and sharper performances will offer any chance of recovery.