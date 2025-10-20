New EU Accession Model Could Let Ukraine Join Without Full Voting Power

The European Union is reportedly exploring a new model for enlargement that could grant incoming member states partial voting rights initially, a move aimed at addressing Hungary’s longstanding opposition to Ukraine’s accession. This proposal, still in its early stages, would see new members refrain from full voting until the EU implements broad institutional reforms designed to curb potential abuse of veto powers, according to three European diplomats and one EU official speaking to Politico on condition of anonymity.

The plan is seen as a possible way to soften Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s stance on Ukraine and to reduce frustration among long-standing candidate countries such as Montenegro. Discussions are currently informal, involving both member states and the European Commission, and any eventual implementation would require unanimous approval across all EU nations.

Pro-enlargement countries, including Austria and Sweden, are pushing for renewed momentum in the expansion process, which has been blocked by Budapest and other capitals citing domestic market concerns and national security risks. However, the idea of moving away from the unanimity principle has faced resistance not only from Hungary, which blocks Ukraine on political grounds, but also from countries like France and the Netherlands.

Recent developments show Ukraine and Moldova have completed the screening of their legislation for EU compliance, earning praise from the commissioner for enlargement for their rapid progress. European Council President Antonio Costa is actively advocating for accession clusters to be opened through a qualified majority vote, rather than requiring unanimity, potentially neutralizing Hungary’s veto and allowing the enlargement process to move forward.