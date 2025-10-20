New EU Accession Model Could Let Ukraine Join Without Full Voting Power

UK Readies Troops for Possible Ukraine Deployment After Peace Deal
The United Kingdom is preparing for a potential deployment of its troops to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow
The European Union is reportedly exploring a new model for enlargement that could grant incoming member states partial voting rights initially, a move aimed at addressing Hungary’s longstanding opposition to Ukraine’s accession. This proposal, still in its early stages, would see new members refrain from full voting until the EU implements broad institutional reforms designed to curb potential abuse of veto powers, according to three European diplomats and one EU official speaking to Politico on condition of anonymity.
The plan is seen as a possible way to soften Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s stance on Ukraine and to reduce frustration among long-standing candidate countries such as Montenegro. Discussions are currently informal, involving both member states and the European Commission, and any eventual implementation would require unanimous approval across all EU nations.
Pro-enlargement countries, including Austria and Sweden, are pushing for renewed momentum in the expansion process, which has been blocked by Budapest and other capitals citing domestic market concerns and national security risks. However, the idea of moving away from the unanimity principle has faced resistance not only from Hungary, which blocks Ukraine on political grounds, but also from countries like France and the Netherlands.
Recent developments show Ukraine and Moldova have completed the screening of their legislation for EU compliance, earning praise from the commissioner for enlargement for their rapid progress. European Council President Antonio Costa is actively advocating for accession clusters to be opened through a qualified majority vote, rather than requiring unanimity, potentially neutralizing Hungary’s veto and allowing the enlargement process to move forward.
European Union countries have reached an agreement to completely phase out all remaining natural gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027
Underwater inspections ordered by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia have cast serious doubts on the existence of an EU-funded black mussel farm in the Black Sea
The Louvre museum in Paris remained closed on Monday as French authorities continued their search for the robbers who stole eight valuable pieces of royal jewelry on Sunday
The European Commission has clarified that the European Union’s sanctions against Russia do not include an explicit travel ban for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
The "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament has called for the suspension of funds under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)
The Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on the European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP)
