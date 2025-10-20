New EU Accession Model Could Let Ukraine Join Without Full Voting Power

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 16:08
Bulgaria: New EU Accession Model Could Let Ukraine Join Without Full Voting Power

The European Union is reportedly exploring a new model for enlargement that could grant incoming member states partial voting rights initially, a move aimed at addressing Hungary’s longstanding opposition to Ukraine’s accession. This proposal, still in its early stages, would see new members refrain from full voting until the EU implements broad institutional reforms designed to curb potential abuse of veto powers, according to three European diplomats and one EU official speaking to Politico on condition of anonymity.

The plan is seen as a possible way to soften Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s stance on Ukraine and to reduce frustration among long-standing candidate countries such as Montenegro. Discussions are currently informal, involving both member states and the European Commission, and any eventual implementation would require unanimous approval across all EU nations.

Pro-enlargement countries, including Austria and Sweden, are pushing for renewed momentum in the expansion process, which has been blocked by Budapest and other capitals citing domestic market concerns and national security risks. However, the idea of moving away from the unanimity principle has faced resistance not only from Hungary, which blocks Ukraine on political grounds, but also from countries like France and the Netherlands.

Recent developments show Ukraine and Moldova have completed the screening of their legislation for EU compliance, earning praise from the commissioner for enlargement for their rapid progress. European Council President Antonio Costa is actively advocating for accession clusters to be opened through a qualified majority vote, rather than requiring unanimity, potentially neutralizing Hungary’s veto and allowing the enlargement process to move forward.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Ukraine, enlargement, moldova

Related Articles:

UK Readies Troops for Possible Ukraine Deployment After Peace Deal

The United Kingdom is preparing for a potential deployment of its troops to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 09:14

EU Agrees to End All Russian Gas Imports by 2027 in Push for Energy Independence

European Union countries have reached an agreement to completely phase out all remaining natural gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 14:51

Bulgaria Faces Scrutiny as EU-Funded Mussel Farm Investigation Reveals Possible Fraud

Underwater inspections ordered by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia have cast serious doubts on the existence of an EU-funded black mussel farm in the Black Sea

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 14:07

Montenegro and Albania Lead EU Accession Prospects, Bulgaria Positioned as Key Facilitator

Nikolay Krastev, a journalist from BNT, commented on NOVA NEWS that the recent tour of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the Western Balkans carries far more significance than a formal visit

World » Southeast Europe | October 20, 2025, Monday // 13:03

Russian Troops Kill Civilians in Pokrovsk as Ukrainian Forces Repel Infiltrators

Russian troops have reportedly killed several civilians in the center of Pokrovsk

World » Ukraine | October 20, 2025, Monday // 12:21

Trump Denies Pressuring Zelensky to Cede Donbas Amid Tense Talks

US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to the transfer of all of Donbas to Russia

World » Ukraine | October 20, 2025, Monday // 10:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Agrees to End All Russian Gas Imports by 2027 in Push for Energy Independence

European Union countries have reached an agreement to completely phase out all remaining natural gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 14:51

Bulgaria Faces Scrutiny as EU-Funded Mussel Farm Investigation Reveals Possible Fraud

Underwater inspections ordered by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia have cast serious doubts on the existence of an EU-funded black mussel farm in the Black Sea

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 14:07

Eight Royal Jewelry Pieces Stolen in Swift Heist at the Louvre

The Louvre museum in Paris remained closed on Monday as French authorities continued their search for the robbers who stole eight valuable pieces of royal jewelry on Sunday

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 13:30

EU Confirms No Travel Ban on Putin as Hungary Prepares for Trump-Putin Meeting in Budapest

The European Commission has clarified that the European Union’s sanctions against Russia do not include an explicit travel ban for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:35

Varna Mayor Case Sparks EU Push to Freeze Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds

The "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament has called for the suspension of funds under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:00

EU Approves Provisional €1.5 Billion Defense Programme, Boosts Support for Ukraine

The Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on the European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria