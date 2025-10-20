Bulgaria Signals Readiness to Open Airspace for Putin Ahead of Trump Meeting in Budapest

Bulgaria is ready to open its airspace for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he decides to travel to Budapest for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev confirmed on Monday during the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

Speaking to journalists, Georgiev said that such logistical matters would be discussed only once the long-anticipated Trump–Putin meeting is officially scheduled. “Let the date be announced first, and then we can talk about technical details. As far as I know, there is no confirmed date yet,” he stated.

The foreign minister stressed that Bulgaria would not obstruct any diplomatic initiative aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine. “When efforts are made for peace, it is only logical that all sides contribute to making such a meeting possible,Georgiev explained. When asked directly whether Sofia would grant an air corridor to Putin’s aircraft, he replied: “And how else could the meeting take place if one of the participants cannot get there?

At the same time, Georgiev confirmed that Bulgaria will support the European Union’s 19th sanctions package against Russia, which is expected to be adopted later this week. Discussions, he said, also included additional tariffs on Russian goods. “Our hope remains that we are nearing a sustainable peace in Ukraine, although the Russian side continues to show hostility and refuses to make any meaningful effort,” the minister emphasized. According to him, this is precisely why expectations around a potential Trump-Putin meeting are so high.

Georgiev also underlined Bulgaria’s active role in supporting Ukraine, both militarily and technically. He pointed to Sofia’s participation in the Safe Skies initiative, the drone wall, and the deployment of infrastructure designed to strengthen security in the Black Sea region, an area directly affected by the ongoing war. Responding to questions about the so-called “shadow fleet” of Russian oil tankers operating in the Black Sea, he said: “Russian activity in this direction is significant. We are working with Romania and Turkey through our mine clearance group, and all movements in this area are under increased surveillance.

Turning to EU enlargement, Georgiev stated that Bulgaria will support the opening of accession talks with both Ukraine and Moldova. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has indicated that negotiations could begin by November.

Bulgaria also plans to strengthen its outreach to Moldova’s local authorities, especially in regions with a large Bulgarian population. “We are organizing visits by mayors from the Taraclia region to Bulgaria so they can see how municipalities function and what the benefits of European solidarity funds are. This is the best way to show what the EU truly means for citizens,” Georgiev explained.

He added that such engagement is a key tool for countering Russian disinformation and hybrid influence. “The activity of a member state like Bulgaria in these regions is essential to counter propaganda and manipulation,” he said, recalling his recent visit to Moldova, where he attended the opening of the first branch of a Bulgarian university abroad, the Ruse University campus in Taraclia. “Promoting Bulgarian language, education, and culture is also a powerful weapon against hybrid threats,” he noted.

Regarding North Macedonia, Georgiev said the country should take inspiration from Ukraine’s new Action Plan for Minorities and Communities, which has been developed in close coordination with the European Commission. He believes that Skopje can use this model to fulfill the conditions under the first negotiation cluster, including the constitutional amendments needed to include Bulgarians as a recognized community.

After the second round of local elections in North Macedonia, we hope political tensions will subside, and the government will honor its commitments. Our position has not changed: Bulgarians must be explicitly included in the constitution,” Georgiev concluded.

