Foggy Morning, Sunny Day: Bulgaria Enjoys Warm Autumn Weather on October 21

October 20, 2025, Monday
Photo: Stella Ivanova

Tuesday, October 21, will greet Bulgaria with mostly sunny weather and the feeling that the golden autumn has truly begun. Early in the day, fog and reduced visibility will appear in some lowlands and river valleys, typical for the season. Morning temperatures will range between 2° and 7°, dropping to around minus 2° in some valleys and high fields. In Sofia, the minimum will be close to 1°.

As the day progresses, clouds will gradually increase, especially in the afternoon, when high and medium layers will cover more of the sky. Light rainfall is expected in certain parts of the Rila-Rhodope area and southeastern Bulgaria. Winds will come from the east-southeast, generally light but temporarily moderate. Afternoon temperatures will reach between 15° and 20°, while the capital will see around 16°.

In the mountain regions, the sky will be dominated by high and medium clouds. Scattered rain is likely over the Rila-Rhodope region. Winds there will blow from the south-southwest, remaining light to moderate. The maximum temperature will be around 13° at 1200 meters altitude and approximately 6° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, early morning fog will temporarily reduce visibility. Later, the sky will feature variable high and medium cloud cover, becoming denser in the afternoon. Winds will blow from the southeast, light to moderate in strength. Maximum temperatures will stay between 16° and 18°, while sea water will remain pleasant at 17°–19°. Waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 points.

Across the western part of the Balkan Peninsula, clouds will prevail, with some rain likely in the extreme northwestern areas. Elsewhere, the cloudiness will be variable, mainly high and medium, while fog may form over plains in the morning. Warm air from the southwest will continue to move across the region, contributing to a gradual rise in daytime temperatures.

