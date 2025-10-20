Bulgaria’s Job Market Stays Strong: 28% of Companies to Expand Teams by Spring 2026

Nearly a third of employers in Bulgaria intend to expand their teams over the next six months, according to the latest national survey by the Bulgarian Employment Confederation (BEC). Conducted among 1,017 companies across 12 key industries, the report reveals that 28 percent of employers plan new hires between October 2025 and March 2026. Another 22 percent expect to downsize, while 38 percent will maintain their current workforce. This results in a net employment rate of +6 percent, marking a three-point rise compared to the previous survey period.

According to BEC Chairwoman Nadya Vasileva, the data show that Bulgaria’s labor market continues to demonstrate resilience despite ongoing economic and geopolitical turbulence. She noted that many companies are shifting their focus from simple recruitment to long-term employee engagement. “Businesses increasingly realize that attracting talent is no longer enough. Investing in retention, training, and flexible working conditions has become a necessity, not a choice,” Vasileva explained.

She also emphasized the growing need for a clearer state policy on labor migration. Although Bulgaria currently lacks around 300,000 workers, only 23 percent of surveyed employers have hired or plan to hire staff from third countries. “This figure clearly shows that we need a targeted national strategy and legislation that simplifies and speeds up the process of bringing in foreign specialists,” Vasileva added.

The IT sector remains the most optimistic, with a 23 percent net increase in hiring intentions. It is followed by manufacturing at 18 percent, wholesale and retail trade at 16 percent, and financial, insurance, and real estate services at 14 percent. Positive but more moderate forecasts come from hospitality (+9%), construction (+8%), outsourcing (+7%), transport and communications (+6%), the public sector (+3%), and utilities (+1%).

Vasileva noted that in a rapidly changing world, employees must continuously adapt and acquire new skills. “The future belongs to those who are flexible, who embrace technology, and who can quickly learn and evolve. Investing in skills related to artificial intelligence and new digital tools will be essential,” she said.

The survey also highlights regional disparities. Employers in Sofia (+65%) and Plovdiv (+17%) show the highest optimism for hiring, while in Varna (+8%) and Burgas (+8%) expectations have slightly decreased compared to the previous six months. In Ruse (+2%), hiring activity remains stable.

“The figures confirm that the Bulgarian labor market continues to adapt and evolve despite global instability,” Vasileva concluded. “Companies that prioritize people, develop digital and analytical skills within their teams, and build flexible work models are the ones that will lead the market in the years ahead. This is a time for transformation that demands boldness and vision.”