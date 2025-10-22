Radev and Sulyok Hail Bulgaria-Hungary Partnership, Call for Peace and Diplomacy in Ukraine

President Rumen Radev described the relationship between Bulgaria and Hungary as an example of an “exemplary partnership,” highlighting the close cooperation between the two countries in key areas such as the economy, energy, and defense. His remarks came after a meeting in Sofia with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, during which the two leaders reaffirmed their countries’ strong political and economic ties. Radev noted that Hungary is among Bulgaria’s leading foreign investors and a reliable partner within the European Union and NATO.

President Sulyok emphasized that Bulgaria is a crucial ally for Hungary, both politically and economically. He underlined Sofia’s importance as a stable and secure partner in ensuring the transit of natural gas to Hungary, which contributes to regional energy security. Radev, for his part, expressed gratitude to Budapest for its consistent support of Bulgaria’s full accession to the Schengen Area, describing Hungary’s backing as a sign of mutual trust and European solidarity.

The two heads of state also discussed the situation in the Western Balkans and the EU’s enlargement policy. Radev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s principled position that each candidate country should be assessed based on its own progress and adherence to European values. He urged Hungary to use its influence in the region to encourage the authorities in Skopje to make tangible progress toward meeting EU accession criteria. According to him, the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia’s constitution, respect for the European consensus, and an end to pressure and discrimination against the Bulgarian minority are indispensable conditions for Skopje to begin EU membership talks.

Radev called on Hungary to help “convince our brothers in North Macedonia” of the need to meet these requirements, emphasizing that genuine friendship and European solidarity must be demonstrated through respect for shared commitments and values.

The ongoing war in Ukraine was another major topic of discussion. Both presidents highlighted the need for a diplomatic solution rather than continued military escalation. Radev praised Hungary’s consistent stance in favor of peace and dialogue, calling it a rational and balanced approach that contrasts with policies focused solely on arms deliveries. He reiterated his belief that prolonging the conflict would only lead to more casualties, greater destruction, and further territorial losses for Ukraine.

Radev also welcomed the news that Budapest will host the anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said Hungary’s position and diplomatic role naturally align with its efforts to promote peace through negotiation.

President Sulyok echoed this sentiment, stating that “war is never a solution to any conflict.” He described the initiative of the Trump administration as a significant and hopeful step toward ending the war in Ukraine and said Hungary is “extremely proud” to serve as host to the expected talks in Budapest.