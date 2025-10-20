EU Agrees to End All Russian Gas Imports by 2027 in Push for Energy Independence

European Union countries have reached an agreement to completely phase out all remaining natural gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027, marking a major step in the bloc’s efforts to end its energy dependence on Moscow. The decision, reported by AFP, comes more than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and amid ongoing attempts to cut off the Kremlin’s revenue streams from energy exports.

The deal, endorsed by energy ministers meeting in Luxembourg, supports the European Commission’s proposal to gradually eliminate imports of both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia. The plan still requires the approval of the European Parliament before entering into force. Danish Energy Minister Lars Aagaard, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, called the move a “key step” toward Europe’s long-term energy independence.

Aagaard noted that despite significant progress in reducing Russian oil and gas imports since 2022, full independence has yet to be achieved. The phaseout plan forms part of a wider EU energy strategy designed to cut reliance on Russian fuels and strengthen internal energy security.

Alongside the 2027 deadline, the European Commission has proposed an additional measure that would end Russian LNG imports even sooner - by January 2027. That step, however, is linked to a new sanctions package aimed at further limiting Moscow’s financial capacity to sustain its war in Ukraine. Sanctions require the unanimous backing of all 27 EU member states, something that has often proven difficult to secure. In contrast, trade measures like the one agreed in Luxembourg only need a qualified majority of 15 countries representing at least 65 percent of the EU population.

Nearly all member states backed the decision, except Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to rely on Russian gas supplies delivered through pipelines. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó criticized the move, saying it would jeopardize Hungary’s energy security. Budapest argues that, as a landlocked nation with limited alternative routes, it remains dependent on Russian gas for now.

Under the adopted framework, no new contracts for Russian gas imports will be permitted after January 1, 2026. However, the regulation includes transitional clauses allowing existing contracts to run their course: short-term agreements can continue until June 17, 2026, while long-term contracts will remain valid until January 1, 2028.

Although Europe has sharply reduced its consumption of Russian pipeline gas since 2022, imports of Russian LNG shipped by sea have actually risen in several countries. Data from the European Commission shows that Russian gas will still make up about 13 percent of EU imports in 2025, with an estimated annual value exceeding 15 billion euros.