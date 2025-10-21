Bulgaria’s Inflation Skyrockets: Over 41% in Five Years

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 08:19
Bulgaria's Inflation Skyrockets: Over 41% in Five Years

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has reported that accumulated inflation in Bulgaria over the past five years has exceeded 41%, covering the period from September 2020 to September 2025. Assoc. Prof. Atanas Atanasov, Chairman of the NSI, shared the latest data in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, noting that annual inflation for September alone reached 5.6%.

Over the past year, the sharpest price increases were seen in coffee, bread, and fresh fruit, all rising by more than 20%. Other essential goods such as oil, flour, and eggs also experienced significant growth, with prices increasing between 10 and 15%. Atanasov emphasized that inflation and rising costs are undeniable realities impacting Bulgarian households.

Addressing concerns about potential manipulation of statistics, Atanasov firmly denied any inaccuracies in the data. He highlighted that every figure released by the NSI undergoes rigorous verification by Eurostat, whose teams regularly visit Bulgaria to monitor inflation, government debt, and budget deficit indicators. “There is no way to publish a single number without this oversight,” he explained.

The consumer basket used to calculate the consumer price index comprises roughly 860 items, which are updated minimally each year. Items removed from the basket in recent years include compact discs and small digital cameras, reflecting their decline in demand. Despite these minor adjustments, the basket remains largely consistent, providing a stable basis for monitoring price changes across Bulgaria.

