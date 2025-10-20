Eight Royal Jewelry Pieces Stolen in Swift Heist at the Louvre

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 13:30
Bulgaria: Eight Royal Jewelry Pieces Stolen in Swift Heist at the Louvre @Pixabay

The Louvre museum in Paris remained closed on Monday as French authorities continued their search for the robbers who stole eight valuable pieces of royal jewelry on Sunday. The investigation, involving some 60 officers, points to an experienced team of thieves, possibly from abroad.

The robbery reignited debate over museum security in France, with Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledging that protecting cultural institutions remains a major weakness. The thieves struck shortly after the museum opened at 9:00 a.m., using an extendable ladder to reach the Apollo Gallery. They cut through a window and opened the display cases in a raid that lasted only seven minutes.

Among the stolen items were a 19th-century emerald-and-diamond necklace given to Empress Marie Louise by Napoleon, a diadem of nearly 2,000 diamonds once belonging to Empress Eugénie, and a sapphire-and-diamond necklace from Queen Marie-Amelie. The thieves damaged the crown of Empress Eugénie while escaping. Museum staff forced the robbers to flee, leaving behind some of their equipment. Auction expert Alexandre Giquello noted that the jewels would be extremely difficult to sell in their current form.

This is the first major theft from the Louvre since 1998, when a painting by Corot disappeared. Justice Minister Gérard Darmanin criticized the security lapse, calling the incident damaging to France’s image, while far-right politician Jordan Bardella described it as a national humiliation. President Emmanuel Macron assured the public that every effort is being made to catch the culprits and recover the stolen treasures.

