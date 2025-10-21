Russian Troops Kill Civilians in Pokrovsk as Ukrainian Forces Repel Infiltrators

World » UKRAINE | October 20, 2025, Monday // 12:21
Bulgaria: Russian Troops Kill Civilians in Pokrovsk as Ukrainian Forces Repel Infiltrators

Russian troops have reportedly killed several civilians in the center of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, in what Ukraine’s 7th Rapid Deployment Corps of the Air Assault Forces says constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law.

Ukrainian forces detected a group of Russian soldiers hiding in one of the buildings near the railway station. A joint strike and search operation neutralized the intruders immediately.

The defense of Pokrovsk has been strengthened with additional personnel and equipment. Special units are actively monitoring all potential entry points into the city, while patrols have been increased to prevent further incursions.

In the last two days, Ukrainian troops report having killed 14 Russian soldiers who managed to infiltrate the city. Civilians remaining in Pokrovsk are urged to avoid moving around unless absolutely necessary.

The 7th Rapid Deployment Corps emphasizes that the situation remains tense, with Russian forces attempting to expand the “grey zone” around Pokrovsk and penetrate the city from multiple directions.

Previously, Russian troops had intensified the use of guided aerial strikes against Ukrainian logistical routes, employing tactical aviation to disrupt supply lines and weaken defenses in the region.

