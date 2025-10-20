Bulgaria Faces Scrutiny as EU-Funded Mussel Farm Investigation Reveals Possible Fraud

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 14:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Scrutiny as EU-Funded Mussel Farm Investigation Reveals Possible Fraud

Underwater inspections ordered by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia have cast serious doubts on the existence of an EU-funded black mussel farm in the Black Sea, southeast of Cape Emine in Burgas Region. The investigation suggests that the supposed farm may be nothing more than a sandy seabed.

The project, intended for the cultivation of Mytilus galloprovincialis, was approved in July 2020 under a grant agreement with a completion deadline of September 2021. Operations were reportedly to begin in July 2021. An expert from the Institute of Oceanology in Varna was officially listed as the author of the technological plan; however, EPPO’s investigation revealed that the expert neither prepared nor signed the project documentation.

Initial concerns arose in August 2021, when the State Fund for Agriculture carried out an on-site inspection following a request for final payment. Inspectors found only four boundary buoys marking the designated site, and they were unable to verify underwater installations due to insufficient equipment. Discrepancies between the declared work and the actual conditions were noted at that time.

At the EPPO’s request, a comprehensive seabed survey covering 240,000 square meters was conducted on October 1, 2025, by investigators and divers from the Burgas Regional Directorate Border Police. The team employed both aerial and underwater drones. Results showed three surface buoys at the designated coordinates, with one missing. The buoys were not interconnected, and underwater video footage revealed no infrastructure such as ropes, chains, or pipes - only sand.

The project had received a total of EUR 280,230, including EUR 210,160 from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, with the remainder covered by the national budget. The investigation, supported by the General Directorate of the National Police, is ongoing. All individuals involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a Bulgarian court of law.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: black mussel farm, EU, EPPO, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Black Sea Natural Gas Potential Resources Could Have Significant Impact to Bulgaria’s Economy

Strong Economic Impact: Offshore natural gas investments generate significant multiplier effects, boosting economic growth, increasing state budget revenues, and creating jobs

Business » Energy | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Schengen Expansion Creates Seamless Route from Atlantic to Black Sea, Says EU Commissioner

European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner highlighted that with Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen area on 1 January 2025

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

The Euro Effect: Austria’s Economy, Nostalgia, and the Path Ahead for Bulgaria

Austria’s transition from the schilling to the euro offers a revealing example for Bulgaria, which is set to adopt the single currency in less than three months

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

October 22 Forecast: Sunny Skies in Sofia, Fog on the Coast, Snow in the Peaks

On October 22, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 3C to 8C in the early morning hours

Society » Environment | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Public Unease in Bulgaria on the Rise: Social Tension Index Hits 6.09

The social tension index for Bulgaria in the third quarter of 2025 reached 6.09, marking a slight increase of 0.9 points and positioning the country in the “high, difficult to control risks” category

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:30

Bulgaria’s Debt Explodes Despite Being Among EU’s Lowest

Bulgaria remains one of the European Union members with the lowest government debt relative to GDP, yet it also recorded one of the steepest increases in recent quarters

Business » Finance | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

New EU Accession Model Could Let Ukraine Join Without Full Voting Power

The European Union is reportedly exploring a new model for enlargement that could grant incoming member states partial voting rights initially

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 16:08

EU Agrees to End All Russian Gas Imports by 2027 in Push for Energy Independence

European Union countries have reached an agreement to completely phase out all remaining natural gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 14:51

Eight Royal Jewelry Pieces Stolen in Swift Heist at the Louvre

The Louvre museum in Paris remained closed on Monday as French authorities continued their search for the robbers who stole eight valuable pieces of royal jewelry on Sunday

World » EU | October 20, 2025, Monday // 13:30

EU Confirms No Travel Ban on Putin as Hungary Prepares for Trump-Putin Meeting in Budapest

The European Commission has clarified that the European Union’s sanctions against Russia do not include an explicit travel ban for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:35

Varna Mayor Case Sparks EU Push to Freeze Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds

The "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament has called for the suspension of funds under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:00

EU Approves Provisional €1.5 Billion Defense Programme, Boosts Support for Ukraine

The Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on the European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria