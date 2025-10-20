Major Apps and Websites Disrupted by Amazon Web Services Outage

Several major apps and websites experienced widespread outages on Monday, including Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, and Canva, according to the outage tracking platform Down Detector.

The disruptions are linked to technical issues with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud infrastructure that supports a significant portion of the internet.

Amazon acknowledged “increased error rates” and slowdowns affecting multiple AWS services on its service status page. The problems reportedly began around 10:00 a.m. Bulgarian time.

Updates from AWS indicate that the disruptions are concentrated at its facilities in Northern Virginia.

The affected services include Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, which provide cloud storage and computing resources for companies operating online platforms and applications. These outages have temporarily prevented affected apps and websites from functioning normally, leaving users unable to access or use their services.