Bulgarian Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Athens Nightclub

Crime | October 20, 2025, Monday // 11:01
A 37-year-old Bulgarian man was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub in Peristeri, a suburban municipality of Athens, in the early hours of October 20. According to state broadcaster ERT, the incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. after the man, who had been at a bar, stepped outside to speak with another individual. A verbal dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the victim was stabbed in the stomach.

Emergency services were called immediately, and the man was transported to the State Hospital in the Nikaia suburb. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries due to severe blood loss. The attack left both clubgoers and nearby residents in shock.

Greek police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and interviewing witnesses in an effort to identify the perpetrator. The motives for the attack remain unclear, and police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The Bulgarian Embassy in Athens has been informed of the death and is in contact with local officials. The embassy has indicated that it will assist the victim’s family as needed. In the meantime, police have increased their presence around the nightclub while the investigation continues.

