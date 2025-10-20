Bulgarian Politics: Peevski Reaffirms Support for Zhelyazkov Cabinet After Coalition Talks

After a meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on Monday morning, the leader of DPS-New Beginning, Delyan Peevski, confirmed that his party will continue to support the government “as long as it works for the people.” The announcement was made through the party’s press center following growing political tension within the ruling coalition.

Peevski emphasized that relations within the three-party coalition remain guided by mutual agreements and negotiations among the partners. He described his stance as one of “clear political responsibility” and reiterated his support for the cabinet to serve its full mandate, provided it continues to fulfill commitments to citizens and maintain Bulgaria’s unwavering Euro-Atlantic course. He added that DPS-New Beginning aims to be “a predictable and clear partner,” focused on ensuring stability, security, and better living conditions for Bulgarians.

The statement came ahead of a key meeting between the leaders of GERB, BSP, and TISP, scheduled for later today. The coalition partners are expected to discuss the government’s future and potential restructuring of the parliamentary majority. Among the main topics on the agenda are the possible inclusion of Peevski’s DPS-New Beginning in the ruling bloc to secure votes for the country’s first euro-denominated budget, as well as the proposed replacement of National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova, whose position has become a focal point in ongoing talks about a “restart of parliament.”

The latest political strain was triggered by the results of the local elections in Pazardzhik, where GERB finished sixth while DPS-New Beginning claimed victory. The outcome prompted GERB leader Boyko Borissov to declare that his party would “no longer serve as the coalition’s front” until the political balance was restored. In response, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov canceled the weekly cabinet meeting, a move widely interpreted as a signal of deepening friction between the governing partners.

Despite the mounting tension, BSP has stated its willingness to make “even painful compromises” to preserve the government’s mandate. The third coalition partner, “There Is Such a People” (TISP), has so far avoided making an official statement. However, several MPs from the party commented informally that they would not take part in any cabinet formation involving the DPS in any form.

Peevski’s reaffirmed support for the government appears aimed at easing uncertainty surrounding the coalition’s stability. He concluded his remarks by saying that the mission of DPS-New Beginning is “to improve people’s lives and guarantee the country’s security and prosperity,” pledging continued cooperation with the ruling partners in pursuit of these goals.