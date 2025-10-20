Bulgarian Politics: Peevski Reaffirms Support for Zhelyazkov Cabinet After Coalition Talks

Politics | October 20, 2025, Monday // 10:15
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Politics: Peevski Reaffirms Support for Zhelyazkov Cabinet After Coalition Talks

After a meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on Monday morning, the leader of DPS-New Beginning, Delyan Peevski, confirmed that his party will continue to support the government “as long as it works for the people.” The announcement was made through the party’s press center following growing political tension within the ruling coalition.

Peevski emphasized that relations within the three-party coalition remain guided by mutual agreements and negotiations among the partners. He described his stance as one of “clear political responsibility” and reiterated his support for the cabinet to serve its full mandate, provided it continues to fulfill commitments to citizens and maintain Bulgaria’s unwavering Euro-Atlantic course. He added that DPS-New Beginning aims to be “a predictable and clear partner,” focused on ensuring stability, security, and better living conditions for Bulgarians.

The statement came ahead of a key meeting between the leaders of GERB, BSP, and TISP, scheduled for later today. The coalition partners are expected to discuss the government’s future and potential restructuring of the parliamentary majority. Among the main topics on the agenda are the possible inclusion of Peevski’s DPS-New Beginning in the ruling bloc to secure votes for the country’s first euro-denominated budget, as well as the proposed replacement of National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova, whose position has become a focal point in ongoing talks about a “restart of parliament.”

The latest political strain was triggered by the results of the local elections in Pazardzhik, where GERB finished sixth while DPS-New Beginning claimed victory. The outcome prompted GERB leader Boyko Borissov to declare that his party would “no longer serve as the coalition’s front” until the political balance was restored. In response, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov canceled the weekly cabinet meeting, a move widely interpreted as a signal of deepening friction between the governing partners.

Despite the mounting tension, BSP has stated its willingness to make “even painful compromises” to preserve the government’s mandate. The third coalition partner, “There Is Such a People” (TISP), has so far avoided making an official statement. However, several MPs from the party commented informally that they would not take part in any cabinet formation involving the DPS in any form.

Peevski’s reaffirmed support for the government appears aimed at easing uncertainty surrounding the coalition’s stability. He concluded his remarks by saying that the mission of DPS-New Beginning is “to improve people’s lives and guarantee the country’s security and prosperity,” pledging continued cooperation with the ruling partners in pursuit of these goals.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Peevski, Zhelyazkov, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Black Sea Natural Gas Potential Resources Could Have Significant Impact to Bulgaria’s Economy

Strong Economic Impact: Offshore natural gas investments generate significant multiplier effects, boosting economic growth, increasing state budget revenues, and creating jobs

Business » Energy | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Schengen Expansion Creates Seamless Route from Atlantic to Black Sea, Says EU Commissioner

European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner highlighted that with Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen area on 1 January 2025

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

The Euro Effect: Austria’s Economy, Nostalgia, and the Path Ahead for Bulgaria

Austria’s transition from the schilling to the euro offers a revealing example for Bulgaria, which is set to adopt the single currency in less than three months

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

October 22 Forecast: Sunny Skies in Sofia, Fog on the Coast, Snow in the Peaks

On October 22, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 3C to 8C in the early morning hours

Society » Environment | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Public Unease in Bulgaria on the Rise: Social Tension Index Hits 6.09

The social tension index for Bulgaria in the third quarter of 2025 reached 6.09, marking a slight increase of 0.9 points and positioning the country in the “high, difficult to control risks” category

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:30

Bulgaria’s Debt Explodes Despite Being Among EU’s Lowest

Bulgaria remains one of the European Union members with the lowest government debt relative to GDP, yet it also recorded one of the steepest increases in recent quarters

Business » Finance | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's President Slams Government Paralysis: 'They Wait for a Magnitsky-Sanctioned Politician to Make Decisions'

President Rumen Radev sharply criticized the current political leadership in Bulgaria, describing the government and parliament as “paralyzed” and overly dependent on a politician sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act

Politics | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Bulgaria’s Interior Minister: Russian Spies Behind Illegal Migration Networks in Europe

Russia’s intelligence services are actively supporting the smuggling networks that drive illegal migration into Europe

Politics | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10

Radev and Sulyok Hail Bulgaria-Hungary Partnership, Call for Peace and Diplomacy in Ukraine

President Rumen Radev described the relationship between Bulgaria and Hungary as an example of an “exemplary partnership,” highlighting the close cooperation between the two countries

Politics » Diplomacy | October 20, 2025, Monday // 16:30

Bulgaria Urges Hungary To Push North Macedonia on Constitutional Reforms

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev urged Hungary to persuade North Macedonia to adopt constitutional changes as a prerequisite for EU membership

Politics » Diplomacy | October 20, 2025, Monday // 15:02

GERB MEP Urges Bulgaria to Deny Airspace to Russian President Putin

Alexander Yordanov, former Speaker of the National Assembly and MEP from GERB, expressed skepticism about Bulgaria’s ability to intercept a flight carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin

Politics | October 20, 2025, Monday // 11:08

Two More F-16 Block 70 Jets Arrive in Bulgaria, Bringing Total to Six

Two new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets for the Bulgarian Air Force landed today at the Third Air Base, the Ministry of Defense announced

Politics » Defense | October 20, 2025, Monday // 10:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria