Politics » DEFENSE | October 20, 2025, Monday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Two More F-16 Block 70 Jets Arrive in Bulgaria, Bringing Total to Six

Two new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets for the Bulgarian Air Force landed today at the Third Air Base, the Ministry of Defense announced. The arrival was attended by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Air Force Commander Major General Nikolay Rusev, Acting Base Commander Colonel Metodi Orlov, representatives of the US diplomatic mission in Bulgaria, and members of the base’s personnel.

According to Minister Zapryanov, the delivery follows the schedule set with the United States. Bulgaria has now received six of the eight aircraft ordered under the first contract, with the remaining two expected by the end of this year. Once all eight are delivered, the first phase of the F-16 procurement program will be completed. The minister expressed optimism that, as 2026 approaches, the process of technological acceptance and flight operations for the new aircraft will proceed smoothly.

Zapryanov also confirmed that deliveries of equipment and consumables related to the F-16 program are continuing. He stressed that priority is being given to preparing the necessary conditions for full pilot training at Third Air Base. When he took office, only one of 49 planned construction projects at the base had been completed. Since then, 17 new facilities have been finished during 2024 and 2025, with an equal number currently being finalized. The minister highlighted that particular attention has been given to the construction of the simulator building, which is considered essential for pilot training alongside the arrival of the aircraft themselves.

The two new F-16 Block 70s are single-seat combat variants and arrived bearing US Air Force markings. They will undergo detailed technical and flight acceptance procedures before being integrated into the Bulgarian Air Force. Under the International BU-D-SAB Agreement, Bulgaria is set to receive all eight aircraft by the end of 2025, six of which are now in the country. Once the second contract is implemented, the Air Force will have a complete squadron of 16 F-16 Block 70s.

Speaking to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) on the occasion of Aviation and Air Force Day, Major General Nikolay Rusev said that the fighters will assume combat duty once all contractual deliveries are completed and pilots are fully trained. Currently, Bulgaria has six trained F-16 pilots, though only two are qualified to operate the Block 70 version. The remaining four underwent training in the United States on an earlier model and now require additional practice flights with Bulgaria’s specific configuration. “They need to perform several adaptation flights on our F-16 Block 70 aircraft before they can operate independently,” Major General Rusev explained.

The arrival of these aircraft marks another important step toward modernizing Bulgaria’s air defense capabilities and strengthening operational readiness under the long-term partnership with the United States.

