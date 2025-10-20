Tragic Clash Between Roma Youths Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead in Sofia Shopping Center

A 15-year-old boy of Roma origin, identified as Krasimir Nadezhdov Tsvetanov, was killed in a violent altercation at a Sofia shopping mall on Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard and ended with the teenager being fatally stabbed in front of dozens of bystanders. Despite being taken urgently to Pirogov Hospital, doctors were unable to save him.

The suspected attacker, a 17-year-old also of Roma origin (unofficially, his name is Emrah), was detained a few hours later in Sofia’s Fakulteta district. Police confirmed that he was arrested shortly before midnight after being identified as the perpetrator through swift operational actions. Several others were questioned in connection with the case but were later released as witnesses.

According to several Bulgarian media outlets, both boys came from different Roma neighborhoods in Sofia: Krasimir from Krasna Polyana and Emrah from Fakulteta. The two were familiar to police and reportedly had prior records with the Ministry of Interior. The conflict between their families had been ongoing for some time, and tensions appear to have reignited during the fatal encounter.

Witnesses said the altercation began when Emrah insulted a 14-year-old girl who was Krasimir’s girlfriend. The victim intervened, leading to a heated argument that quickly turned physical. Around eight other boys were involved in the scuffle before Emrah pulled out a knife and stabbed Krasimir. The attack took place on the upper floor of the shopping center, in full view of children and other shoppers.

Mall security initially failed to realize the severity of the situation, and only after the alarm was raised did an ambulance arrive, approximately four minutes later. Police and gendarmerie teams secured the area soon after, launching an immediate investigation. Krasimir was transported to Pirogov in extremely critical condition but succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

The tragedy sparked unrest among relatives and residents from the Roma neighborhoods. Large groups of family members gathered outside the hospital, accusing authorities of reacting too slowly. Later in the evening, some of them marched to the Sofia Directorate of Interior Affairs, demanding swift justice for the boy’s death. Heavy police presence was reported both around Pirogov and in the areas of Krasna Polyana and Fakulteta.

According to unconfirmed reports, Emrah’s parents initially attempted to flee but were apprehended and taken for questioning. Two individuals remain detained, one as the primary suspect and another as a witness. Police continue to work on reconstructing the sequence of events and verifying the motives behind the confrontation.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev condemned the violence, stressing that the case highlights the urgent need for more effective measures to ensure safety and prevent similar tragedies in the city. The management of the shopping mall declined to provide details, with manager Tsvetomir Arsov stating only that the facility is cooperating fully with investigators. The head of security said all procedures were followed according to the internal security plan.