Bulgaria's Path Toward Sustainable Tourism

Bulgaria is known for its rich heritage, with cities that date back thousands of years and countryside and landscapes that are among the most beautiful on the continent. Its profile as a tourism destination continues to grow, and the industry has begun to embrace sustainable tourism.

The government has introduced legislation with this in mind, emphasizing the country's commitment to preserving the natural environment in the face of growing global climate concerns. As the industry grows, it is hoped that these measures can mean tourism becomes a sustainable industry in the country.



Source: Unsplash

Leveraging Technology

The integration of technology is playing an increasingly important role across sectors, and Bulgaria's tourism industry has decided to integrate some of these digital measures to improve user experience.

For example, in the entertainment industry, we can see examples of this. Movies are increasingly produced using AI to reduce time in production and improve quality, while in the iGaming sector, digital solutions are also offering increased user experience. Platforms like Betfair offer live casino that bring real-time interactive experiences, real dealers, and chat features for gamers to interact with each other while playing. This is all offered on users' personal devices. Digital innovation such as this is becoming a part of Bulgaria's tourism strategy and helps them to improve their tourism sustainability.

Partnering with platforms like CNN and Booking.com, they can promote the country with virtual interaction, as in the iGaming sector. For example, virtual tours of UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Rila Monastery and Thracian Tomb of Kazanlak allow potential visitors to experience Bulgaria's treasures remotely. These platforms can also provide real-time information on accommodation and local events.

National Commitment

As mentioned, Bulgaria has made significant strides in the past couple of years when it comes to sustainability. In 2025, Minister Miroslav Borshosh unveiled the country's updated tourism strategy. It identified key challenges for the country to do with transport, connectivity, reducing seasonal tourism, and improving services offered to tourists. One of the primary focuses of the strategy was digital transformation, which ties in with the Charter for Sustainable Tourism unveiled in 2024.

This charter aimed to change Bulgaria into a year-round destination that focused on sustainable practices. It focuses on responsible use of natural resources, community-based planning, and a long-term infrastructure development plan that is aligned with reducing environmental impact and the charter's key principles.

Projects Promoting Eco-Tourism

With the dual aim of increasing tourism and promoting sustainability, the Creative DG EcoTour project is one of the most interesting. It was launched in 2025 and targets three municipalities: Kresna, Strumyani, and Vasilevo. This project targets local communities, helping to improve their infrastructure and living conditions. Digital visitor guides have been produced as well as eco-trails and sustainable accommodation while supporting local crafts and promoting cultural events.

Source: Unsplash

On January 1st, 2025, Bulgaria entered the Schengen Area, which will promote tourism and business across borders. This, coupled with the country's sustainability initiatives, will help the tourism industry develop and give it the boost to compete with more developed industries in Western Europe.